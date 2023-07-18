‘Negative performance’ in renewables will not change Aker’s green ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

‘Negative performance’ in renewables will not change Aker’s green ambitions

By Ryan Duff
18/07/2023, 7:29 am Updated: 18/07/2023, 7:53 am
Aker chief executive Oyvind Eriksen at Offshore Europe 2017.
Aker chief executive Oyvind Eriksen at Offshore Europe 2017.

Despite “negative performance” in its renewables work, Aker ASA says it will not change its strategic direction.

Aker’s chief executive, Øyvind Eriksen, is “confident” in a strong portfolio composition as his firm announces losing around NOK 1.8 billion (£140 million) in the fist half of the year.

The chief executive explains that “private capital must be mobilized at a much greater scale” in order to counteract growing global emissions, however, he concedes there are challenges in achieving this.

Mr Eriksen explains: “Shareholders are more concerned with short-term returns in the form of dividends and share buybacks, rather than large investments in green and more unpredictable projects.”

The Aker boss called for “a more integrated public-private collaboration” to improve what he called the “risk and reward balance” to attract private equity to green projects.

“Hopefully, companies like our own ICP [Industry Capital Partners] can contribute to that by engaging more integrated with industrial players, like Aker Solutions, to manage risks and opportunities in a more value-accretive way than what the situation is today,” Mr Eriksen adds.

From left: AkerBP chairman Øyvind Eriksen,, Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Søviknes., AkerBP chief executive Karl Johnny Hersvik, Ivar Aasen OIM Bjørn Thore Ribesen and Aker BP’s Sverre Skogen.

Net asset value for the firm also dropped marginally, by 2.3% adjusted for dividend, since its last report at the end of the first quarter of the year. However, since the start of the year, Aker’s net asset value has dropped by 12.8%.

Despite its share prices dropping 13.3% in the first half of the year, Aker ASA has reported that its portfolio companies, like Aker BP and Aker Solutions, had “one of the strongest operational quarters on record.”

In his letter to shareholders, Mr Eriksen outlines the difficult financial landscape that his firm, and many others, has been battling with in 2023: “Continued inflation concerns, an ongoing war in Europe, regional bank failures, a debt ceiling debate, fears of recession and a wave of optimism surrounding AI – it has certainly been an eventful first half of the year for capital markets.”

Although the figures throughout the firm’s report paint a dreary picture, the chief executive was please with the “bread and butter” of his company’s portfolio, Aker BP, which recorded record high production in the second quarter, and Aker Solutions, with robust order intake and revenue projections.

Aker Solutions

Despite the “negative performance” reported in Aker’s renewables work, its portfolio company, Aker Solutions, managed to deliver increased revenues in the first half of the year.

Aker Solutions continued its “record high” order backlog, which was valued at around £7.59 billion (NOK 100 billion) at the end of the second quarter.

This order backlog is providing “good visibility for activity-levels for the coming years,” Aker says.

Aker BP

Aker’s joint venture with the UK supermajor BP, Aker BP, delivered a record high production volume of 481 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd) in Q2.

This makes a 6% increase in the previous quarter’s record-breaking production levels, which was reported at 453 mboepd, the company has increased its production guidance for the full year following these results.

Aker says that the increased productivity from its joint venture came from the Johan Sverdrup field, which represents 30% of Norway’s daily oil and gas production.

Aker BP holds 31.6% ownership in the Johan Sverdrup field.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts