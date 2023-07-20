Hydrasun launches new Teesside base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Hydrasun launches new Teesside base

By Reporter
20/07/2023, 3:31 pm
© Supplied by Hydrasunhydrasun teesside
Hydrasun's new base in Stockton-on-Tees

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm Hydrasun has opened a new 20,000 square-foot facility in Teeesside.

The company said the office and workshop, in Stockton-on-Tees, will support industry needs for the energy transition.

It includes specialist manufacturing facilities in-house, as well as control panels, instrument hook-up assemblies and “populated enclosure packages”.

Hydrasun employs around 500 people worldwide, with 35 currently at the Teesside facility, and reported £109m sales revenue during the last financial year.

It has been growing its offering in the hydrogen space, with a series of initiatives in Aberdeen and the acquisition of Fuel Cell Systems last year.

Neil Holmes, regional manager for the North of England, said: “From our new premises Hydrasun will be able to offer both existing and new customers a wider range of products and services including new integrated solutions such as the design, engineering, manufacturing and integration of bespoke and modular mechanical/electrical systems.

“We are now moving into a very exciting period of development and transition across industry and at Hydrasun we want to continue to support our existing customers and markets, but also embrace the challenge of Net Zero across the North of England”.

The business said it has started a “significant recruitment drive” with the facility, with openings for sales, engineering, graduates and apprentices to join its team.

