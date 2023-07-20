Hydrasun launches new Teesside base

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm Hydrasun has opened a new 20,000 square-foot facility in Teeesside.

The company said the office and workshop, in Stockton-on-Tees, will support industry needs for the energy transition.

It includes specialist manufacturing facilities in-house, as well as control panels, instrument hook-up assemblies and “populated enclosure packages”.

Hydrasun employs around 500 people worldwide, with 35 currently at the Teesside facility, and reported £109m sales revenue during the last financial year.

It has been growing its offering in the hydrogen space, with a series of initiatives in Aberdeen and the acquisition of Fuel Cell Systems last year.

© Supplied by Hydrasun © Supplied by Hydrasun © Supplied by Hydrasun

Neil Holmes, regional manager for the North of England, said: “From our new premises Hydrasun will be able to offer both existing and new customers a wider range of products and services including new integrated solutions such as the design, engineering, manufacturing and integration of bespoke and modular mechanical/electrical systems.

“We are now moving into a very exciting period of development and transition across industry and at Hydrasun we want to continue to support our existing customers and markets, but also embrace the challenge of Net Zero across the North of England”.

The business said it has started a “significant recruitment drive” with the facility, with openings for sales, engineering, graduates and apprentices to join its team.