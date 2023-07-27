Iberdrola first half earnings meet estimates as hydro recovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Iberdrola first half earnings meet estimates as hydro recovers

By Bloomberg
27/07/2023, 9:32 am
© BloombergIberdrola first half earnings
Wind turbines at the Martin de la Jara wind farm, operated by Iberdrola SA, during sunrise in the Martin de la Jara district of Sevilla, Spain, on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola reported first-half earnings that met analyst estimates, driven by the recovery of hydropower output in Spain and continued support from its generation and customer business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to €7.6 billion ($8.4 billion) in the first half, the Bilbao-based utility said Thursday. That compares with a €7.55 billion average estimate by five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Iberdrola, Europe’s largest producer of wind energy, has gone on a selling spree over the past year, divesting stakes in units in Spain, Brazil and elsewhere as it seeks to reduce its cost of capital amid a jump in global interest rates, while also raising funds to cut leverage.

On Wednesday, the company announced an agreement to sell 49% of its Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm to United Arab Emirates clean-energy producer Masdar for €375 million. It has sold stakes in its Spanish onshore unit, Brazilian transmission lines and Mexican gas plants — the latter of which was the world’s biggest utility-sector deal this year, at $6 billion.

In its home market of Spain, Iberdrola benefited from a 52% increase in hydropower production in the second quarter, relative to a year earlier. Solar production in the country surged 41% in the three-month period, to 968 gigawatt-hours.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts