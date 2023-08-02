MPs set to back report calling for faster grid build-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

MPs set to back report calling for faster grid build-out

By Andrew Dykes
02/08/2023, 7:56 am
© Steve Cox/ShutterstockPylon line running through a wind farm in the countryside, East Lothian.
Pylon line running through a wind farm in the countryside, East Lothian.

Minsters are expected to endorse a report by energy industry expert Nick Winser recommending how the UK can speed up its rollout of new transmission infrastructure.

Mr Winser was appointed last year as the UK’s first Electricity Networks Commissioner, and tasked with ensuring the UK has sufficient infrastructure for a low-carbon energy system.

Reports by the FT suggest that energy secretary Grant Shapps will welcome proposals put forward by Winser in an impending report this week, amid wider government efforts to remove regulatory barriers and encourage investment in new projects.

Mr Winser said earlier this year that in his findings he hoped to be able to set out ways to halve the time for delivery of major projects, from 14 to seven years.

“The 14 years is only a notional number, by the way — in some cases it has taken substantially longer,” he told MPs in June.

“I am very pleased to be reporting that we think that the process should be done in seven years.”

He also recommended more strategic planning, and an increase in transparency and sharing information with communities affected by grid developments.

Mr Shapps is set to host energy firms at a key meeting in Downing Street this week, where he is expected to face complaints over planning delays associated with new renewable energy projects.

It comes amid a series of “targeted reforms” from the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) to speed up connections unveiled in June.

Most notably, the ESO said generators that are not progressing projects or will not meet their connection date will either be able to move backwards or leave the queue altogether, in order to make way for schemes that are delivering.

Meanwhile, analysis by GE Vernova suggests that around 22GW of new transmission capacity will be needed across Scottish boundaries to prevent up to 50% of wind energy being wasted, and nearly three times that in English boundaries.

