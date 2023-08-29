Environmental tech firm Recycl8 bags Scottish Enterprise grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Environmental tech firm Recycl8 bags Scottish Enterprise grant

By Hamish Penman
29/08/2023, 11:02 am Updated: 29/08/2023, 11:03 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Bold St MediaEnvironmental services firm Recycl8 is launching a recruitment drive after it secured a six-figure sum from Scottish Enterprise.
Recycl8's top team: L to R, Raymond Cowan, Finance Director, Mark Gillespie, CEO, Ian Skene, CTO, Yvonne Walker, Business Operations Manager and Jim Young, Technical Industry Consultant.

Environmental services firm Recycl8 is launching a recruitment drive after it secured a six-figure sum from Scottish Enterprise.

The grant was awarded as part of the public body’s Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund (LCMCF), part of the Scottish Government’s ‘Making Scotland’s Future’ plan.

It helps companies in developing low carbon products, processes or services, as well as supporting projects that accelerate the energy transition in the manufacturing industry.

Recycl8 plans to use the cash to recruit several new members of staff across its research and development (R&D) division, as well as complementary roles.

The LCMCF award will also allow the Aberdeenshire-based firm to showcase the benefits of R8 Mix, its low carbon concrete solution.

There are ambitions to secure further private investment in the near future too, and Recycl8 says is in ongoing discussions with a number of interested parties.

“We are thrilled to have secured this substantial grant from Scottish Enterprise,” said Mark Gillespie, chief executive of Recycl8.

© Supplied by Bold St Media
Mark Gillespie, chief executive of Recycl8.

“It’s very heartening to have our technological process, our product and our commercial proposition recognised in this way by the Scottish Government’s national economic development agency.

“We are on the cusp of launching the Recycl8 low carbon concrete solution: R8 Mix. Our rigorous testing programme is progressing well, and we have developed excellent relationships with potential partners and customers nationwide – there is huge demand for low carbon concrete solutions which reduces CO2 emissions at source. The award of this funding will be a springboard, building on all the hard work already completed, and propelling Recycl8 to the next level of its evolution to market.

“We are committed to playing our part in supporting the transition to a low carbon economy, and in fostering a circular economy that repurposes ‘waste’ to preserve our natural resources – this grant will help us to deliver on that commitment.”

Rhona Allison, managing director of business growth at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Recycl8’s new mix design can help meet the growing demand for low carbon building materials without sacrificing the integrity of its traditionally high carbon counterpart. This is an exciting breakthrough considering concrete is the most used man-made material in the world.”

