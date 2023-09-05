UAE to stump up $4.5bn for clean power in Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UAE to stump up $4.5bn for clean power in Africa

Masdar will stump up $2bn of equity, with another $8bn in project financing and through its Infinity Power venture. The Abu Dhabi-based company intends to reach 10 GW of clean energy in Africa by 2030.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2023, 12:04 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Adnoc chief executive Ahmed Al Jaber  at the CeraWeek conference
Adnoc chief executive Ahmed Al Jaber  at the CeraWeek conference

The United Arab Emirates intends to provide financing of $4.5 billion to deliver clean energy to Africa.

COP president delegate Sultan Al Jaber made the announcement during the African Climate Summit in Nairobi. Dubai will host COP28 in November, with Adnoc head Al Jaber controversially leading the process.

“Working together, we will deploy $4.5bn that will catalyse at least an additional $12.5bn from multilateral, public and private sources,” Al Jaber said.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) will provide $1bn, with a focus on infrastructure and mobilising private investments. Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) will cover $500 million of insurance to further unlock private money.

Masdar will stump up $2bn of equity, with another $8bn in project financing and through its Infinity Power venture. The Abu Dhabi-based company intends to reach 10 GW of clean energy in Africa by 2030.

AMEA Power will mobilise $1bn in equity. It will also provide another $4bn in project finance. The company is aiming for 5 GW of clean power on the continent by the same time.

“This initiative builds on the UAE’s track record of commercially driven, innovative blended finance solutions that can be deployed to promote the adoption of clean energy in emerging and developing nations,” said Al Jaber. “This multi-stakeholder partnership approach is designed to accelerate sustainable economic progress, address the challenge of climate change and stimulate low carbon growth.”

Plans required

The investment plan will focus on countries in Africa with clear transition strategies, he continued, “enhanced regulatory frameworks and a master plan for developing grid infrastructure that integrates supply and demand. In short, this initiative is designed to work with Africa, for Africa.

Close up of wind turbine with hot landscape behind © Supplied by Mainstream
Picture shows; A Lekela wind turbine. South Africa. Supplied by Mainstream Date; Unknown

“It aims to clearly demonstrate the commercial case for clean investment across this continent.”

The investment should act “as a scalable model”, putting “Africa on a superhighway to low carbon growth”.

The president delegate called for African leaders to set out long-term transition plans. They also require the policy and regulatory frameworks to back them up.

The UAE plan will come under its Etihad 7 platform, which it launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in 2022. This aims to provide clean electricity to 100 million people by 2035.

Around 600mn people in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to electricity. In recent years, the number of people unable to access power has increased.

The COP28 presidency is calling for other lenders and financial institutions to “convert words into actions” and help support Africa’s needs.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said the continent needs $213bn of private investment per year to close the climate financing gap. In 2019-20, it received $4.2bn.

“What was promised in Sharm El Sheikh, must be fully operational in Dubai,” Al Jaber said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts