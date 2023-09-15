Nescol sees multi-million-pound investment for Energy Transition Skills Hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Nescol sees multi-million-pound investment for Energy Transition Skills Hub

By Ryan Duff
15/09/2023, 2:39 pm Updated: 15/09/2023, 3:12 pm
© Supplied by ETZ LtdETZ Ltd Director Offshore Renewables Andy Rodden, NESCol Principal Neil Cowie, ETZ Ltd Chief Executive Maggie McGinlay, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero Mairi McAllan, ETZ Ltd Chairman Sir Ian Wood and Shell's Senior Vice President of UK Upstream Simon Roddy during the visit to NESCol to mark work about to begin on the new Energy Transition Skills Hub.
North-East Scotland College (Nescol) is receiving millions of pounds in private and government investment to help people into energy transition jobs.

This is part of the Energy Transition Skills Hub project which will see £4.5m over two years from the Scottish Government Just Transition Funding and £800,000 from ETZ Ltd.

Shell (LON: SHEL) has invested £1.8 million in Nescol to help “1,000 people into energy transition jobs across five years.”

This investment in the Aberdeen-based higher education institute is part of the London-listed supermajor’s wider goal of supporting “15,000 people into jobs over the next decade,” said the senior vice president of Shell UK upstream, Simon Roddy.

© Supplied by ETZ Ltd.
The former dairy site and an artist’s impression of the completed Energy Transition Skills Hub.

Mr Roddy commented: “The UK is on the verge of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the country’s workforce with the aim of being an international leader in the energy transition.

“Today’s unveiling of the Energy Transition Skills Hub is a very important moment. And for Shell UK, it’s the first in our wider drive to help 15,000 people into jobs over the next decade to help ensure the energy transition is an opportunity for everyone.”

This comes soon after Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University published a report warning that if the energy does not receive sufficient investment in coming years 95,000 jobs could be at risk in the UK.

Energy Transition Skills Hub

© Supplied by ETZ Ltd.
Mairi McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, talks with NESCol Vice Principal Curriculum and Quality Robin McGregor, while visiting an electrical engineering workshop during the visit to NESCol to mark work about to begin on the new Energy Transition Skills Hub.

The new facility will provide flexible teaching spaces, a demonstration and teaching facility and a welding and fabrication academy all delivered by Nescol.

Robin McGregor, Nescol’s vice principal of curriculum and quality, said: “The Energy Transition Skills Hub is a hugely significant project for the College and our partners.

“Nescol works very closely with industry to ensure the skills required in the jobs market are reflected in the courses we offer and the learning environment we create, with the new facility underlining the ambition the partners share as a driving force in the journey to net zero.

“This investment in the environmental and economic sustainability of the region comes at a time of great opportunity for the north-east and the College has a crucial role to play in ensuring the knowledge, skills and expertise that provide the foundation for energy transition are at the heart of that bright future.”

The hub will be built on the site of a disused dairy adjacent to NESCol, as an extension to the existing campus.

The new building increases the capacity of the existing training facilities at the college by four times the current levels.

Groundworks have already begun on the site with an anticipated opening in summer 2024.

Putting ‘north-east of Scotland at the forefront of the clean energy transition’

© Supplied by ETZ Ltd
Mairi McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition meets an electrical<br />engineering student during the visit to Nescol to mark work about to begin on the new Energy Transition Skills<br />Hub.

Recently Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero Mairi McAllan joined chairman of ETZ Ltd Sir Ian Wood, ETZ Ltd chief executive Maggie McGinlay, Nescol Principal Neil Cowie, Mr Roddy and Mr McGregor to meet young trainee electrical engineers at Nescol.

Ms McAllan said: “Delivering on our climate obligations is an absolute priority for this Government, as is ensuring the journey to net zero is just and fair for those working in the energy sector and for the communities it supports.

“The Energy Transition Skills Hub will put the north-east of Scotland at the forefront of the clean energy transition, helping prepare local young people for highly-skilled jobs and opportunities in the renewables sector.

“Supported by £4.5m from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund, it will benefit Aberdeen and the wider region as we accelerate our journey to a greener, fairer, net zero economy.”

