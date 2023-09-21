TotalEnergies to invest $300 million in Adani green projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

TotalEnergies to invest $300 million in Adani green projects

It's the first public deal between TotalEnergies and Gautam Adani since a short-seller leveled fraud allegations against the Indian billionaire’s business empire.
By Bloomberg
21/09/2023, 7:51 am
© Photographer: Kobi Wolf/BloomberAdani TotalEnergies
Gautam Adani

TotalEnergies (PAR: TTE) plans to invest $300 million in a joint venture with Adani Green Energy Ltd., marking the first public deal between the French oil giant and Gautam Adani since a short-seller leveled fraud allegations against the Indian billionaire’s business empire.

Total will hold 50% stake in the new firm, with Adani Green holding the rest, according to an exchange filing Wednesday. This investment is part of the companies’ drive to expand their portfolio of clean energy projects. Bloomberg reported the investment plans last week citing people familiar with the developments.

The deal increases Total’s presence in India’s fast-growing energy market, while giving Adani Green more means to develop new renewable energy projects. It would also see Total deepen its ties with Adani Green, which it’s already the second largest shareholder of with a 19.75% stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The latest announcement also shows the conglomerate’s growing ability to attract global investments again. After Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud earlier this year, Total put on hold a plan to develop about $5 billion of green hydrogen projects with Adani Enterprises Ltd. The Adani Group strongly denied the allegations by the short-seller.

TotalEnergies said in a statement that the transaction “will reinforce its strategic alliance” with Adani Green and “support the company in becoming the Indian leader of renewable energy, with a target of 45GW renewable power capacity by 2030.”

Solar, Wind Projects

The new JV company will house a 1,050-megawatt portfolio consisting of solar and wind projects, less than a third of which are currently operational, according to the filing.

The French energy producer and the Indian conglomerate had announced a partnership in June last year to fund billions of dollars worth of green hydrogen development in India as the world’s third-largest polluter seeks to decarbonize.

Total, which has partnered with Adani Group in the past, announced their first joint venture in 2020 and then a $2.5 billion stake purchase in 2021. It has been looking to boost its clean-energy output, in an effort to mollify shareholders demanding greater efforts to fight climate change. That aspiration dovetails with India’s ambitions to become a net zero carbon nation by 2070 and curb its reliance on oil and coal.

TotalEnergies’ Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanné called India’s renewable power industry “a very interesting market by its size and growth” and said in a statement Wednesday that the latest partnership with Adani Green “will enable us to speed up our development.”

