Big milestone for major hydrogen plant near Kintore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Big milestone for major hydrogen plant near Kintore

By  Keith Findlay
25/09/2023, 7:21 am
© Supplied by DCTArchaeologists at work in 2014 found the remains of a 14-15th Century medieval farm building and numerous pieces of ancient pottery in the area of the proposed hydrogen production facility near Kintore.
Archaeologists at work in 2014 found the remains of a 14-15th Century medieval farm building and numerous pieces of ancient pottery in the area of the proposed hydrogen production facility near Kintore.

A flagship hydrogen project expected to create hundreds of jobs near Kintore in Aberdeenshire has taken a major step forward.

The company behind it, London-based Statera Energy, has submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) “scoping request” to Aberdeenshire Council.

Seeking helpful council feedback on the development proposals, the document is an important milestone ahead of public consultation events taking place early next year.

Aberdeenshire project will convert surplus wind energy into hydrogen

Kintore Hydrogen will use electrolysis technology to turn surplus Scottish wind power into “green” hydrogen. This will, in turn, supply the UK’s power generating facilities and carbon intensive industrial clusters through existing gas transmission pipelines.

In March, the UK Government confirmed Kintore Hydrogen was a successful applicant in its Net Zero Hydrogen Fund Strand 1 competition, backing an initial 500 megawatt phase of the development.

At three gigawatts (GW) capacity, the overall scheme will be among the largest of its kind in Europe, potentially meeting nearly one-third of the UK’s 10GW hydrogen target.

It is expected to provide the UK gas network with a large supply of green hydrogen.

Statera said that, along with the production of low cost, green hydrogen, the proposals should also deliver a huge boost to the north-east”, providing hundreds of jobs during construction and operation.

statera david rodger © Supplied by Statera
Statera’s Kintore Hydrogen project.

The company added: “Kintore Hydrogen hopes to take full advantage of the existing skilled labour and supply chains already supporting the UK’s energy sector in the north-east and, importantly, assisting these with the transition to net-zero.”

The project needs planning approval but it is hoped phase one construction can start from 2025.

Initial phase hydrogen production would commence by 2028, with the wider scheme becoming fully operational from “2030 onwards”.

There are two scheduled monuments, including an ancient stone circle, that lie wholly within or are intersected by the proposed development.

Any other heritage assets?

Medieval ruins and artefacts were previously found in the area and the scoping request says there is “strong likelihood” of buried archaeological remains within and around the proposed development site.

Chris Palmer, planning lead, Statera, said: “The submission of the EIA scoping request is another major milestone for this project, and a significant next step for secure and clean energy production in the UK.

“Kintore Hydrogen is a flagship development that will utilise surplus Scottish wind power, and Aberdeenshire and the north-east’s strategic location to play a vital role in helping the UK meet its future energy targets and the important transition to net-zero.”

Statera said it would be be liaising closely with Aberdeenshire Council, consultees and key stakeholders over the coming months as its proposals continue to develop.

Following feedback from the council and other consultees, a “proposal of application notice” will be submitted to the local authority.

© Supplied by Statera Energy
Infographic of Statera’s plan for green energy production at Kintore.

This will kick off a formal statutory consultation process and public exhibitions in advance of the submission of a planning application next spring.

Statera has about 1GW of battery storage and flexible generation in operation or under construction around the UK.

It has a further 13GW of hydrogen production, battery storage, flexible generation and pumped storage in development. The firm’s mission is to be the UK leader in providing flexibility resources pumped storage in development. Its mission is to be the UK leader in “providing flexibility resources to help balance a high-renewables electricity system”.

Main features of the Kintore Hydrogen scheme

  • Operational capacity of up to 3GW, operating as flexible demand, with the ability to ramp up production during periods of high wind
  • Electricity to power the facility will be sourced directly from Kintore substation
  • Project granted UK Government funding for first 500MW
  • Kintore Hydrogen is targeting full production by the early 2030s, with first phase of 500MW to be ready for construction from 2025

Further information on the proposals will be communicated at consultation events and on the project’s website, kintorehydrogen.co.uk

What is green hydrogen?

The Kintore project’s website says a range of hydrogen production methods exist and they were assigned different colours to distinguish them.

Green hydrogen is produced by using renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This process is called electrolysis, with water and electricity being the key inputs.

There are no carbon emissions created from this process, given the input electricity is taken from renewable sources, and it is considered the greenest of all hydrogen production methods.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts