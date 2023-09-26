Former Hornsea 1 chief founds ‘Neptune Infrastructure Associates’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Former Hornsea 1 chief founds ‘Neptune Infrastructure Associates’

By Ryan Duff
26/09/2023, 10:35 am
© Supplied by Neptune InfrastructuNIA CEO Hamish Yates
CEO of Neptune Infrastructure Associates Hamish Yates.

The former Hornsea 1 chief, Hamish Yates, has started an independent asset management and advisory firm, Neptune Infrastructure Associates.

Mr Yates leaves his board position at Ørsted’s UK and Ireland business this month, following four years in the role, to become the chief executive of his own company.

The Neptune Infrastructure Associates chief executive chief executive has almost a decade in the infrastructure industry.

Neptune Infrastructure Associates (NIA) is set to support asset owners, investors, businesses and governments in delivering an accelerated, value-creating energy transition, the firm writes.

NIA provides asset management, transaction advisory and management consulting services to the renewable infrastructure sector, spanning technologies including on and offshore wind, solar and other emerging technologies.

The firm’s chief executive said: “NIA’s mission is to help investors, asset owners, utilities, governments and supply-chain businesses to realise the returns required to deliver the energy transition.

“We will provide the industry knowledge and expertise to help guide organisations through the challenges they face in delivering returns from their projects, becoming the trusted partner of choice for investors in the renewable infrastructure space.”

Throughout his time in the infrastructure industry, Mr Yates has played a role in delivering and managing over 3.2GW of renewable energy assets in the UK.

Notable examples include Ørsted’s Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 offshore windfarms. These were the first projects globally to exceed the 1GW barrier, collectively powering more than 2.5 million homes.

Mr Yate’s expertise spans senior positions across the value chain in renewables infrastructure, including technical, operational and commercial roles covering the UK, EU, US and the Far East.

Mr Yates said: “Climate change and biodiversity loss pose two of the greatest threats to civilisation in our time.

“It is vital that the world continues to invest in delivering the energy transition despite economic uncertainty, supply-chain bottlenecks and shortages in skills and talent.”

