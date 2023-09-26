Former Hornsea 1 chief founds ‘Neptune Infrastructure Associates’

The former Hornsea 1 chief, Hamish Yates, has started an independent asset management and advisory firm, Neptune Infrastructure Associates.

Mr Yates leaves his board position at Ørsted’s UK and Ireland business this month, following four years in the role, to become the chief executive of his own company.

The Neptune Infrastructure Associates chief executive chief executive has almost a decade in the infrastructure industry.

Neptune Infrastructure Associates (NIA) is set to support asset owners, investors, businesses and governments in delivering an accelerated, value-creating energy transition, the firm writes.

NIA provides asset management, transaction advisory and management consulting services to the renewable infrastructure sector, spanning technologies including on and offshore wind, solar and other emerging technologies.

The firm’s chief executive said: “NIA’s mission is to help investors, asset owners, utilities, governments and supply-chain businesses to realise the returns required to deliver the energy transition.

“We will provide the industry knowledge and expertise to help guide organisations through the challenges they face in delivering returns from their projects, becoming the trusted partner of choice for investors in the renewable infrastructure space.”

Throughout his time in the infrastructure industry, Mr Yates has played a role in delivering and managing over 3.2GW of renewable energy assets in the UK.

Notable examples include Ørsted’s Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 offshore windfarms. These were the first projects globally to exceed the 1GW barrier, collectively powering more than 2.5 million homes.

Mr Yate’s expertise spans senior positions across the value chain in renewables infrastructure, including technical, operational and commercial roles covering the UK, EU, US and the Far East.

Mr Yates said: “Climate change and biodiversity loss pose two of the greatest threats to civilisation in our time.

“It is vital that the world continues to invest in delivering the energy transition despite economic uncertainty, supply-chain bottlenecks and shortages in skills and talent.”