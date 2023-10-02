Getech finds geothermal potential as Angus Energy eyes new markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Getech finds geothermal potential as Angus Energy eyes new markets

By Andrew Dykes
02/10/2023, 11:56 am
© Supplied by Eden ProjectFile photo of Geothermal drilling at the Eden Project. Cornwall.
Getech has completed a geothermal study for Angus Energy, identifying several promising areas for energy production in southwest England.

Though mainly focused on onshore oil and gas production, Angus Energy (AIM:ANGS) intends to leverage its hydrocarbon drilling and engineering expertise to develop geothermal energy projects.

In pursuit of this, the company enlisted Getech’s (AIM:GTC) subsurface expertise to locate and assess promising areas for geothermal energy production in southwest England.

On Monday Getech announced it had identified several “favourable locations” for energy applications and produced an in-depth geoscientific interpretation that included structural mapping, depth estimation and heat flow analysis.

The company, which uses AI, data and geoscience expertise to help locate energy and mineral resources, said it had produced an assessment including 2D modelling and 3D inversions which would allow Angus to make informed decisions as to its future development plans.

Most recently, Getech said it had developed a new process which could help users predict the location of natural hydrogen deposits.

Richard Herbert, CEO at Angus Energy, commented: “We are pleased to have made good progress in bringing some of our traditional skills and focus on subsurface assessment out of the world of hydrocarbons into that of alternative energies.”

Acting CEO of Getech, Richard Bennett, added: “Given the drive for new ways to decarbonise operations and provide consistent heat and power, investment in alternative energy sources such as geothermal is ramping up.

“Getech’s subsurface and geoscience expertise is helping Angus Energy take an important step toward developing sustainable energy solutions that bolster the UK’s energy security and advance decarbonisation efforts.”

Angus currently operates the onshore Saltfleetby gas field as well as onshore exploration and production at conventional oil assets at Balcombe, Lidsey and Brockham.

It hopes to use existing hydrocarbon wells to tap “low cost and sustainable heat” for local users.

According to its website, it also plans to develop “one other major geothermal energy project” at a UK brownfield site, and has flagged the possibility of a pilot geothermal initiative at the Saltfleetby site.

Harnessing wells at the site for geothermal energy producer could generate up to 2MW of heat, it says.

