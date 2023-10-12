EU to push ‘Made in Europe’ tag in green industry, Sefcovic says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

EU to push ‘Made in Europe’ tag in green industry, Sefcovic says

By Bloomberg
12/10/2023, 5:04 pm
© MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/ShutterstFile photo of EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic talks to the media as he arrives for the European Affairs Ministerial Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, 15 July 2022.
The European Union will be much more “assertive” in touting a “made in Europe” approach to ensure that green industries like hydrogen and wind stay on the continent.

The EU is not afraid to be more forceful in protecting its industries against global competition, Maros Sefcovic, chief of the bloc’s green deal said at a conference in Brussels. The region is under pressure to ensure that its transition isn’t marked by a massive outflow of industry to the US and China.

“We must not be so shy to use trade defense instruments because we are in that phase where we simply need to project our clear attitude to industry,” he said. “We are the pioneers and we want to stay that way.”

Europe is trying to turbo-charge a move to renewable energy but policy makers want to prevent those efforts from boosting the sales of foreign manufacturers in countries such as China, making the 27-nation bloc reliable on imports.

It has already launched a probe into Chinese electric vehicles, and its Net Zero industry Act is an effort to rival Washington’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, is set to launch a wind power package later this month, which will accelerate permitting for projects, help ensure stable supply chains and improve existing rules on auctioning. Fresh sources of money for key technologies could also come from the likes of the European Investment Bank, according to Sefcovic.

Sefcovic said the EU would evolve its approach to public procurement, by departing from price metrics only, while putting more focus on areas like a company’s carbon footprint and where key raw materials are sourced. Using green power or hydrogen to manufacture equipment would also be considered, he added.

“I want to send this very clear political message,” he said, addressing industry in the conference hall. “You’re a priority for us. We will fight for European industry.”

