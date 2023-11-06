Shell not going to ‘pretend to lead’ on areas of the energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Shell not going to ‘pretend to lead’ on areas of the energy transition

By Ryan Duff
06/11/2023, 10:31 am Updated: 06/11/2023, 1:09 pm
© BloombergShell CEO Wael Sawan.
Shell’s chief executive has said his firm will not “pretend to lead” on areas of the energy transition that it does not already have a foothold in.

The Shell chief executive told the Financial Times that he wants the business to be “leaner,” reflecting the messaging from the company’s Capital Markets Day this year.

During a capital markets day in July, Shell said it was reassessing its 2023 spending, including slowing investment in renewables as part of a move to boost returns.

Mr Sawan said: “We need to get leaner, we need to get more focused, we need to get more disciplined.”

He added: “That inevitably will include choices around where we are going to operate but also importantly how we operate.”

Speaking at Adipec in Abu Dhabi earlier this year he affirmed that there had been “no change in direction” for the company strategy.

Mr Sawan said at the Middle East conference: “All we are doing is pacing ourselves.”

Shell looks to cut jobs from its low carbon hydrogen business

The UK-listed supermajor has recently been criticised for rolling back its green energy ambitions following Wael Sawan taking up the top job at the firm earlier this year.

Recently, Shell announced it was cutting 200 jobs as it looked to roll back on its low carbon hydrogen business.

London-listed supermajor (LON:SHEL) confirmed the positions will be lost from its global low-carbon solutions (LCS) business in 2024.

A further 130 positions are also under review, though some of these roles are expected to be integrated into other parts of the company.

The proposed cuts are likely to comprise around 15% of the company’s LCS arm, though make up a small proportion of Shell’s 90,000 global employees – around 1,000 of which are based in and around Aberdeen.

Criticisms from within

Shell’s shift from hydrogen relates to its efforts to fuel passenger cars, instead, the firm will focus on supplying heavy goods vehicles.

“In transport and industry we already have a significant market share there, and we think it is only natural for us to lead as we support the decarbonisation of those sectors,” said the Shell boss.

Scaling back its focus on green technology has prompted criticism from outside, and inside, the firm.

It was reported in September that an open letter, published on Shell’s internal site by two employees, raised concerns about the shift in business strategy.

The open letter, written by Shell employees Lisette de Heiden and Wouter Drinkwaard, stated: “The recent announcements at and after the capital markets day deeply concern us.”

The pair added: “We can only hope the optics of the CMD [capital markets day] announcements are deceiving us and that Shell continues its path as a leader in the energy transition.”

At the time, Mr Sawan responded to the letter, saying: “For an organisation at the crux of the energy transition, there are no easy answers and no shortage of dilemmas or challenge.”

