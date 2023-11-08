Oil industry confident, but passive, in energy transition, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Oil industry confident, but passive, in energy transition, report finds

“Wherever you find yourself on the energy transition continuum, there are ways to close the gap between aspiration and implementation”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/11/2023, 11:58 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Enlight Renewable EnAerial view of solar panels, surrounded by trees and green landscape
Picture shows; Enlight's Atilla solar PV project in Hungary.. Hungary. Supplied by Enlight Renewable Energy Date; Unknown

The oil and gas industry is taking a “passive versus proactive approach” the energy transition, according to a new report from Aecom.

The infrastructure company has published a report today setting out the state of the transition. The report, “Lost in transition?”, which used both quantitative and qualitative surveying methods, found that while some integrated oil and gas companies were building out renewable energy business, this was the exception.

“These  are often relatively small compared to fossil fuel interests”, it said. The report went on to quote the International Energy Agency (IEA) statistic that low emissions technology received less than 5% that of the upstream spending.

Other industries are taking a larger role in the transformation, it said. While renewable energy companies are an obvious answer, the Aecom report also noted progress from the electricity and property sectors.

Oil and gas companies do not, though, seem concerned about the rate of return.

Aecom’s survey found that of the oil and gas respondents, only 35% were concerned about returns on new energy investments. The overall average was 48%, while 48% of power producers reported uncertainty and 57% of property respondents.

The oil and gas sector was also among the most confident that it had the skills needed to participate in the energy transition. Of those answering questions, 72% of oil and gas participants thought they had the needed skills, although 51% said they struggled to retrain the workforce in more digital and data-driven methods.

Cost pressures

Barriers to the transition include higher costs for equipment and higher energy costs. Looking to the future, the top concern for the transition was on higher interest rates.

This makes “project financing more expensive and increasing upfront capital costs for low-carbon projects. Cost inflation is exacerbating this trend, making the procurement of equipment and technology more expensive.”

Despite the challenges, Aecom CEO Troy Rudd highlighted the positives of the shift.

“The energy transition is broader than a shift to carbon neutrality. For many nations, it is also a path toward energy independence and security and, ultimately, to lowering the overall cost of energy. Already, utility-scale solar is the cheapest option for new electricity generation in most countries,” he said.

“Wherever you find yourself on the energy transition continuum, there are ways to close the gap between aspiration and implementation”.

