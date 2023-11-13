Scottish Enterprise awards £9m grant to Ayrshire cable manufacturer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Scottish Enterprise awards £9m grant to Ayrshire cable manufacturer

By Ryan Duff
13/11/2023, 10:29 am
© Supplied by XLCCXLCC's proposed Hunterston cable manufacturing facility.
Scottish Enterprise has awarded a £9 million grant to the high voltage direct current cable (HVDC) manufacturing firm, XLCC.

The cash is set to help continue the development of their £1.4 billion Hunterston cable manufacturing facility, a site that will create 900 jobs once fully operational.

The news follows planning approval of the proposed site from North Ayrshire Council in May.

Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “XLCC’s plans for Hunterston have the potential to be transformational for the regional economy and an extremely important addition to Scotland’s offshore renewables capability.

“Together with our Team Scotland partners, we’re working closely with the company as it seeks to address the enormous and growing demand for HVDC cables both in Scotland and internationally.”

XLCC says it will work closely with Team Scotland partners including Scottish Enterprise, North Ayrshire Council, Skills Development Scotland and local schools/colleges to deliver the project in ways that will “maximise economic benefits for the region and its people.”

The Ayrshire firm sees a potential bottleneck in cable manufacturing moving forward as subsea cable demand is set to grow 2.5 times by 2030.

XLCC points to some suppliers having backlogs as long as nine years, this is an issue it aims to assist with following the delivery of its Hunterston facility.

The firm manufactures HVDC cables which are used for long-distance electricity transmission.

These are “perfect” for connecting power grids via undersea connectors, the Ayrshire business adds.

XLCC chief executive, Ian Douglas, said: “We welcome the decision by Scottish Enterprise to award XLCC this £9 million grant.

“As we continue to work towards building a greener future for Scotland and the wider UK, investing in and mobilising the power of local communities is vital and this grant helps us set our Hunterston project on the best footing.

“Green energy is the future, and we want to empower Scotland to be part of the transition.”

