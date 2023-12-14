Aberdeen’s OSSO has ‘extraordinarily successful year’ seeing a 40% growth in headcount

The Aberdeen-based fluid temperature control and separation solutions firm, OSSO, has seen a 40% growth in headcount in 2024.

The firm said that its workforce grew from 25 to 35 in 12 months.

James Scullion, chief executive of OSSO, commented: “People have always been at the heart of the business and it’s a testament to our workforce that we’ve been able to outperform all expectations in the market across several different sectors.”

OSSO also announced a 75% increase in revenues for 2023.

The business could not confirm the value of this increased revenues, but it said it equates to more than 27 additional customers across geothermal, food and beverage, construction and the Middle East.

The OSSO boss continued: “With our extensive experience across the energy industry, we are ideally positioned to aid businesses by providing the expertise and technology needed to drive the energy transition.

“We have proven this in 2023 with our geothermal offering gathering pace and we are delighted to have set this strong foundation for continued momentum into 2024.”

The firm said it made “significant impacts in the heat exchange sector” allowing it to break into the food and beverage market through its dedicated PHE service centre in Aberdeen.

OSSO told Energy Voice: “We have already seen an increase in headcount in our Aberdeen office as a direct result of breaking into these new markets and we fully anticipate our team to grow to support the on going demand for our services in 2024.”

OSSO’s Aberdeen centre is the only one of its kind in the Northeast of Scotland.