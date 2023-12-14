Aberdeen’s OSSO has ‘extraordinarily successful year’ seeing a 40% growth in headcount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s OSSO has ‘extraordinarily successful year’ seeing a 40% growth in headcount

By Ryan Duff
14/12/2023, 12:23 pm Updated: 14/12/2023, 12:29 pm
© Supplied by OSSOJames Scullion, chief executive of OSSO.
James Scullion, chief executive of OSSO.

The Aberdeen-based fluid temperature control and separation solutions firm, OSSO, has seen a 40% growth in headcount in 2024.

The firm said that its workforce grew from 25 to 35 in 12 months.

James Scullion, chief executive of OSSO, commented: “People have always been at the heart of the business and it’s a testament to our workforce that we’ve been able to outperform all expectations in the market across several different sectors.”

OSSO also announced a 75% increase in revenues for 2023.

The business could not confirm the value of this increased revenues, but it said it equates to more than 27 additional customers across geothermal, food and beverage, construction and the Middle East.

The OSSO boss continued: “With our extensive experience across the energy industry, we are ideally positioned to aid businesses by providing the expertise and technology needed to drive the energy transition.

“We have proven this in 2023 with our geothermal offering gathering pace and we are delighted to have set this strong foundation for continued momentum into 2024.”

The firm said it made “significant impacts in the heat exchange sector” allowing it to break into the food and beverage market through its dedicated PHE service centre in Aberdeen.

OSSO told Energy Voice: “We have already seen an increase in headcount in our Aberdeen office as a direct result of breaking into these new markets and we fully anticipate our team to grow to support the on going demand for our services in 2024.”

OSSO’s Aberdeen centre is the only one of its kind in the Northeast of Scotland.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts