Renewables/Energy Transition

D2Zero announces new leadership team

By Mathew Perry
24/04/2024, 10:15 am Updated: 24/04/2024, 11:07 am
© Supplied by D2ZeroD2Zero leadership appointees: (From top left clockwise) Jeff Corray, Dr Valentina Kretzchmar, Henry Cubbon and Angus McIntosh.
Decarbonisation and energy solutions firm D2Zero has announced new senior leadership and board appointments as it expands its leadership team.

D2Zero announced chartered accountant and former ITS Energy Services chief executive officer Jeff Corray as the group’s new chief financial officer.

Mr Corray will join former SGN director of energy futures Angus McIntosh on the company’s executive team.

Previously a senior adviser on hydrogen at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, D2Zero announced Mr McIntosh as the group’s chief commercial officer earlier this month.

D2Zero also said Henry Cubbon and Dr Valentina Kretzchmar will join the group’s board as non-executive directors.

Mr Cubbon was previously the president of LPG, part of Irish FTSE 100 group DCC, while Dr Kretzchmar worked as energy transition director at Capricorn Energy.

Announcing the appointees, D2Zero chief executive officer Bob Drummond said: “D2Zero’s innovative decarbonisation capabilities accelerate our customers’ progress towards achieving their decarbonisation and net zero objectives.

“We have 4,000 people committed to this vision and our objective is to attract the best talent at all levels.”

D2Zero chairman Colin Welsh said: “Our experienced board is committed to building D2Zero into a decarbonisation platform of scale which is home to differentiated technologies with extraordinary potential.”

£500m decarbonisation business

D2Zero formed in January this year after private equity firm SCF Partners combined its portfolio of five UK energy firms to form a £500m decarbonisation focused group.

Score Group, Hydrasun, Fuel Cell Systems, Powerstar and Global E&C, three of which are based in North-east Scotland, now sit underneath the new venture as their parent company.

© Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Hydrasun and D2Zero CEO Bob Drummond.

D2Zero has set its focus on four key areas of emissions reduction; clean hydrogen, power efficiency and management including microgrids, and carbon capture and storage.

Mr Drummond, who has been CEO of Hydrasun since 2003, took on the leadership role at D2Zero following the merger.

While D2Zero said the North Sea remains its core focus, the company is also keeping an eye on energy hubs in Germany, Denmark and the USA.

D2Zero Group companies

Score Group – Peterhead-based specialist in engineering and tech solutions for flow control and gas turbines. SCF acquired the business in 2020.

Hydrasun – Aberdeen-headquartered provider integrated fluid transfer, power and control solutions and services. SCF invested in Hydrasun in 2021.

Fuel Cell Systems – provider of hydrogen systems, including the design, build, and supply of proprietary refueling systems for hydrogen mobility applitions and integrated modular electrolyser systems for hydrogen production, storage and dispensing. SCF invested in 2022 via Hydrasun.

Powerstar – smart energy solutions provider, specialising in the design and manufacture of power management technologies, providing voltage optimisation, battery storage, and microgrid solutions to industry.  SCF invested in 2021.

Global E&C – Aberdeen-headquartered specialist provider of design, engineering, modification, maintenance and commissioning services to both the conventional and emerging energy industries. SCF invested in 2023.

