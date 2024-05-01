Macquarie sells off 10% stake in East Anglia ONE wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Macquarie sells off 10% stake in East Anglia ONE wind farm

By Ryan Duff
01/05/2024, 11:52 am
© Scottish Power RenewablesUKEF supply chain

Macquarie Asset Management announced it has signed a deal to divest a 10% stake in the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

Renewable energy specialist NTR will be picking up the stake on behalf of L&G NTR Clean Power and one of the fund’s investors, the Development Bank of Japan.

The wind project comprising of 102 Siemens Gamesa turbines that stand around 25 miles off the Suffolk coast is capable of producing 714MW of clean energy, enough to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes.

The joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group was a £2.5 billion project when it was delivered.

The Australian investment bank Macquarie has previously divested part of its stake in the project following it becoming fully operational in 2020.

The same year that the last turbine was installed The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) acquired a 20% stake in the green energy project from Macquarie.

The investment bank previously held a 40% share in the project but following its deal with NTR and TRIG, it now claims 10%.

Edward Northam, global head of core renewables at Macquarie Asset Management Green Investments, said: “The UK has some of the best wind resources in Europe.

“This potential has been harnessed through landmark projects such as East Anglia ONE, making the UK a global leader in offshore wind.

“We are proud of the role we’ve played in supporting the construction and operation of this important project.”

Macquarie picked up its initial 40% stake in the ScottishPower Renewables operated East Anglia ONE in 2019, one year before the last Siemens Gamesa was installed.

Macquarie Capital acted as financial adviser to Macquarie Asset Management in the deal with NTR, the terms of which have not been disclosed.

ScottishPower Renewables said at the time of the final turbine’s installation that 20% of the installation work was carried out during lockdown, making it an “incredible achievement”.

The project supported almost 3,500 jobs during the construction phase, which started in 2017.

A further 100 long-term skilled jobs were created at East Anglia One’s operations and maintenance base in Lowestoft.

Recommended for you

Tags