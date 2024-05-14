Election buzz: Candidates make their case to join RenewableUK board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Election buzz: Candidates make their case to join RenewableUK board

By Michael Behr
14/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by UnsplashCandidates in the election for renewable energy trade association RenewableUK’s board of directors have made final pitches ahead of voting closing on 15 May.

As members of RenewableUK go to the ballot box, multiple candidates are seeking to join the group’s board, coming from companies including Venterra Group, Simply Blue Group, Nordex and RWE.

Deutsche Windtechnik UK Managing Director Louise Stott, who is standing to become a board member, stated on LinkedIn: “Meeting the target of net zero territorial emissions is a massive undertaking for the UK – it will require industry bodies to look for forward-thinking innovation and have the right people working collaboratively to set the right strategy.”

OEG Energy Group chief commercial officer David Carr stated in his nomination: “The ever-growing scale of renewable projects necessitates a robust and adaptable supply chain capable of supporting the sector’s current and future demands.

“While the UK’s renewables supply chain has witnessed remarkable growth, achieving ambitious net-zero targets requires continued, collaborative efforts between industry and government to reform and strengthen supporting frameworks.”

And BlueFloat Energy/Renantis Partnership UK Managing Director Susie Lind stated: “We’re on the cusp of something truly remarkable in the UK as we push forwards to deliver our net zero targets.”

Election season

RenewableUK has an 18-person board, including the body’s current chairman, SSE Director of Capital Projects Paul Cooley.

At present, it isn’t clear how many people have entered the race, or how many positions are up for grabs.

Board members hold their position for three-year terms.

The last election was held in May 2023, when 25 candidates sought positions on the board.

This saw four new members of the board elected – Mainstream Renewable Power’s Una Brosnan, Equinor’s Halfdan Brustad, Orsted’s Duncan Clark and Ian Hunter of RES.

Mr Cooley was elected to his position in September, and Ms Brosnan taking on the role of Vice Chairwoman.

In addition, Hitachi Energy’s Laura Fleming; ORE Catapult’s Cristina Garcia Duffy; Ocean Winds’ Adam Morrison; Vestas’s David Rooney; Global Energy Group’s Iain Sinclair; and EDF’s Tristan Zipfel also joined the board.

The board’s current composition also includes RWE’s Alice Barrs, Siemens Gamesa’s Clark MacFarlane, National Grid’s Roisin Quinn, GE Renewables’ Anne-Marie Coyle, Associated British Ports’ Andy Reay, The Crown Estate’s Mary Thorogood, and ScottishPower Renewables’ Kate Turner

