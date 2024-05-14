Election buzz: Candidates make their case to join RenewableUK board

Candidates in the election for renewable energy trade association RenewableUK’s board of directors have made final pitches ahead of voting closing on 15 May.

As members of RenewableUK go to the ballot box, multiple candidates are seeking to join the group’s board, coming from companies including Venterra Group, Simply Blue Group, Nordex and RWE.

Deutsche Windtechnik UK Managing Director Louise Stott, who is standing to become a board member, stated on LinkedIn: “Meeting the target of net zero territorial emissions is a massive undertaking for the UK – it will require industry bodies to look for forward-thinking innovation and have the right people working collaboratively to set the right strategy.”

OEG Energy Group chief commercial officer David Carr stated in his nomination: “The ever-growing scale of renewable projects necessitates a robust and adaptable supply chain capable of supporting the sector’s current and future demands.

“While the UK’s renewables supply chain has witnessed remarkable growth, achieving ambitious net-zero targets requires continued, collaborative efforts between industry and government to reform and strengthen supporting frameworks.”

And BlueFloat Energy/Renantis Partnership UK Managing Director Susie Lind stated: “We’re on the cusp of something truly remarkable in the UK as we push forwards to deliver our net zero targets.”

Election season

RenewableUK has an 18-person board, including the body’s current chairman, SSE Director of Capital Projects Paul Cooley.

At present, it isn’t clear how many people have entered the race, or how many positions are up for grabs.

Board members hold their position for three-year terms.

The last election was held in May 2023, when 25 candidates sought positions on the board.

This saw four new members of the board elected – Mainstream Renewable Power’s Una Brosnan, Equinor’s Halfdan Brustad, Orsted’s Duncan Clark and Ian Hunter of RES.

Mr Cooley was elected to his position in September, and Ms Brosnan taking on the role of Vice Chairwoman.

In addition, Hitachi Energy’s Laura Fleming; ORE Catapult’s Cristina Garcia Duffy; Ocean Winds’ Adam Morrison; Vestas’s David Rooney; Global Energy Group’s Iain Sinclair; and EDF’s Tristan Zipfel also joined the board.

The board’s current composition also includes RWE’s Alice Barrs, Siemens Gamesa’s Clark MacFarlane, National Grid’s Roisin Quinn, GE Renewables’ Anne-Marie Coyle, Associated British Ports’ Andy Reay, The Crown Estate’s Mary Thorogood, and ScottishPower Renewables’ Kate Turner