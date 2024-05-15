Scottish ports band together to seize wind opportunities

Ports across Scotland have come together to form a “collaborative forum of the country’s leading infrastructure facilities” in offshore wind.

Scottish Offshore Wind Ports Alliance (SOWPA) looks to optimise the opportunities of offshore wind across Scotland.

SOWPA is represented by leading offshore energy ports across Scotland, which hold expertise across the full offshore wind value chain, from manufacturing and fabrication, to marshalling, assembly, and operations and maintenance.

Iain Sinclair, executive director at Global Energy Group, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates that ports are motivated to take the initiative, work proactively and diligently together, and align with the whole offshore wind ecosystem, to maximise the localisation of the supply chain requirements.

“SOWPA’s collective capability, knowledge and expertise is a world leading value proposition.

“We have a willingness and appetite to enhance our competitiveness, address supply chain challenges and deliver against Scotland and the UK’s offshore wind ambitions.”

Recent reports have pointed to the pivotal role that port infrastructure has in the success of Scotland and the UK in delivering our offshore wind ambitions and industrial growth.

Mr Sinclair added: “The ports recognise the scale of the potential opportunity on the horizon and are making significant investments aimed at delivering optimised port infrastructure solutions for offshore wind.

“We can and want to do more, and this is best achieved by aligning the required enabling infrastructure, with industry needs.

“The crucial role of Scotland’s Green Freeports also cannot be understated. They will be essential in attracting inward investment and paving the way for new supply chain opportunities, which will have a catalytic effect on the pace of deployment.

“However, the enormity of the market opportunity and challenges that come with it, will require ALL of Scotland’s capable ports and their available capacities, to be engaged in the infrastructure plans.”

SOWPA says that the 10GW of offshore wind that is set to roll out through the ScotWind leasing round over the next decade will “put substantial pressure on Scottish port capacity” due to infrastructure requirements.

The groups added that this is on top of trying to establish “new critical manufacturing activities.”

Recognising this challenge, 13 ports have clumped together to unlock the Scottish offshore wind supply chain’s capabilities.

Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the British Ports Association, said: “The energy transition represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Scotland and the ports industry wants to be pivotal in its delivery.

“Scottish ports have a strong pedigree in supporting several offshore sectors and offshore wind is an evolving industry, to which ports will be central.

“This new alliance will have an important role and feed into the debate about how our sector helps deliver the country’s offshore wind aspirations and how we ensure that energy developers and supply chain operators base their activities and jobs in our ports and coastal regions so that we see the all the economic benefits in this revolution.”

The following port facilities are members of the Scottish Offshore Wind Ports Alliance (SOWPA):

Kishorn Port

Port of Nigg

Lerwick Harbour

Ardersier Port

Orkney Future Ports – Orkney Harbour Authority

Port of Cromarty Firth

Stornoway Port

Port of Montrose

Port of Aberdeen

Fraserburgh Harbour

Port of Inverness

Peterhead Port Authority

Scrabster Harbour