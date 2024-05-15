Scottish ports band together to seize wind opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Scottish ports band together to seize wind opportunities

By Ryan Duff
15/05/2024, 6:57 am Updated: 15/05/2024, 6:58 am
© Supplied by RMIAn offshore wind farm.
An offshore wind farm.

Ports across Scotland have come together to form a “collaborative forum of the country’s leading infrastructure facilities” in offshore wind.

Scottish Offshore Wind Ports Alliance (SOWPA) looks to optimise the opportunities of offshore wind across Scotland.

SOWPA is represented by leading offshore energy ports across Scotland, which hold expertise across the full offshore wind value chain, from manufacturing and fabrication, to marshalling, assembly, and operations and maintenance.

Iain Sinclair, executive director at Global Energy Group, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates that ports are motivated to take the initiative, work proactively and diligently together, and align with the whole offshore wind ecosystem, to maximise the localisation of the supply chain requirements.

“SOWPA’s collective capability, knowledge and expertise is a world leading value proposition.

“We have a willingness and appetite to enhance our competitiveness, address supply chain challenges and deliver against Scotland and the UK’s offshore wind ambitions.”

Recent reports have pointed to the pivotal role that port infrastructure has in the success of Scotland and the UK in delivering our offshore wind ambitions and industrial growth.

Mr Sinclair added: “The ports recognise the scale of the potential opportunity on the horizon and are making significant investments aimed at delivering optimised port infrastructure solutions for offshore wind.

“We can and want to do more, and this is best achieved by aligning the required enabling infrastructure, with industry needs.

“The crucial role of Scotland’s Green Freeports also cannot be understated. They will be essential in attracting inward investment and paving the way for new supply chain opportunities, which will have a catalytic effect on the pace of deployment.

“However, the enormity of the market opportunity and challenges that come with it, will require ALL of Scotland’s capable ports and their available capacities, to be engaged in the infrastructure plans.”

SOWPA says that the 10GW of offshore wind that is set to roll out through the ScotWind leasing round over the next decade will “put substantial pressure on Scottish port capacity” due to infrastructure requirements.

The groups added that this is on top of trying to establish “new critical manufacturing activities.”

Recognising this challenge, 13 ports have clumped together to unlock the Scottish offshore wind supply chain’s capabilities.

Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the British Ports Association, said: “The energy transition represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Scotland and the ports industry wants to be pivotal in its delivery.

“Scottish ports have a strong pedigree in supporting several offshore sectors and offshore wind is an evolving industry, to which ports will be central.

“This new alliance will have an important role and feed into the debate about how our sector helps deliver the country’s offshore wind aspirations and how we ensure that energy developers and supply chain operators base their activities and jobs in our ports and coastal regions so that we see the all the economic benefits in this revolution.”

The following port facilities are members of the Scottish Offshore Wind Ports Alliance (SOWPA):

  • Kishorn Port
  • Port of Nigg
  • Lerwick Harbour
  • Ardersier Port
  • Orkney Future Ports – Orkney Harbour Authority
  • Port of Cromarty Firth
  • Stornoway Port
  • Port of Montrose
  • Port of Aberdeen
  • Fraserburgh Harbour
  • Port of Inverness
  • Peterhead Port Authority
  • Scrabster Harbour

