Network Rail chooses Scottish technology for EV charge hubs

Network Rail has installed the first of two hubs for its electric vehicles in Scotland using charging technology developed by Edinburgh-based FOR EV.

FOR EV won a contract to install a combination of AC and DC charging technology at Network Rail Scotland’s depots in Irvine and Cowlairs, Glasgow.

The charging hubs have the capacity to charge 56 fleet vehicles simultaneously.

FOR EV said it delivered the first charging hub at Irvine in nine weeks with the support of Energy Assets in a 24/7 installation.

The deal will also see the Edinburgh firm operate and maintain the charging systems. Its package for customer fleets includes grid connection, installation, service and maintenance, insurance, 24/7 support, 98% uptime, and comprehensive management information reporting.

Investor support

The firm, which is backed by the government’s Scottish National Investment Bank (Snib), tailored the hubs to Network Rail Scotland’s current and future vehicle requirements.

FOR EV said it showcased its ability to deliver bespoke solutions for complex charging and operational needs while providing industry-leading charging technology, designed to cope with all the adverse Scottish weather conditions.

The Scottish state-owned bank took a £2million stake in FOR EV in 2021 with the aim of creating a network of over 1,700 electric vehicle charging points at public sites across Scotland.

The bank has also supported Aberdeen’s EV charging firm Trojan Energy. At the start of the year, the firm secured a £26 million in investment in its latest funding round. This included £8 million from investment firm BGF alongside an £18m follow-on investment by Snib.

FOR EV charge points also increase their green credentials by only using accredited renewable energy.

Its model offers fleet customers a pre-agreed cost per kW charge based on annual mileage and invoiced quarterly. This unique model delivers savings for customers and de-risks the potentially expensive move to electric charging as there is no upfront capital costs for hardware or installation.

Network Rail Scotland’s EV fleet drivers will also be able to access FOR EV’s public network of charge points across the country, using their pre-purchased electricity and personalised RFID cards.

More sustainable travel

FOR EV’s executive director, sales & innovations Europe Lindsay Wallace, said: “We’ve developed a strong working relationship and created a bespoke and beneficial solution for Network Rail Scotland. It enabled us to deliver a complex project on time and budget to the highest possible standards of compliance.

“Network Rail Scotland has been a great organisation to work with and we are delighted to be part of their journey to net zero.

“We have demonstrated that we can meet the expectations of large and complex organisations who operate nationally important infrastructure, working to the highest standards of quality and assurance.

“Transitioning a fleet of the past to a fleet of the future is symbolic of FOR EV’s overarching purpose, to help accelerate the move to more sustainable means of travel.”

Network Rail Scotland principal environment & social value manger Wendi Wheeler said: “Providing the infrastructure in our operational depots, to enable our road fleet’s transition to zero emission, is a challenge.

“We decided to look at things differently in Scotland, drawing in expertise and funding from outside of Network Rail to deliver charging infrastructure quicker and cheaper than it would otherwise have been.

“FOR EV and Energy Assets have demonstrated excellence throughout and provided expert guidance on the technology as we make the changes necessary to decarbonise our road fleet.”

Andy Clapp, portfolio director at Snib said: “One of the bank’s key missions is to support Scotland’s journey to net zero by investing in businesses helping to speed the transition.

“FOR EV are a great example of a company doing just that. They are working in innovative ways to help decarbonise transportation, creating a cleaner future.”