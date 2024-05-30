RenewableUK elects three new board members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

RenewableUK elects three new board members

By Michael Behr
30/05/2024, 3:04 pm
© Supplied by Renewable UKRenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail
RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail welcomed the new board members.

Three people will join the board of industry organisation RenewableUK as the results of its 2024 election have been announced.

Simply Blue Group portfolio director Kerry Hayes, EDF Renewables director of strategy, markets and investments Tristan Zipfel and BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership managing director Susie Lind were elected from a strong cohort of candidates across the industry.

Zipfel has previously served as a co-opted member of the RenewableUK Board, while Lind currently serves as interim vice chair of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC), and Hayes previously served as chair of the RenewableUK Shadow Board.

They will serve a three-year term, joining RenewableUK’s full appointed board of twelve in the autumn, serving from 2024-2025.

RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail welcomed the results, saying: “I am thrilled to congratulate and welcome our new board members elected from an exceptional pool of talented industry professionals.

“I’m very pleased our new members represent a diverse mix of backgrounds from across the country, as well as a broad range of skills across various important parts in the industry. This wealth of expertise will be crucial for the sector and members as the new Board hits the ground running setting the agenda for renewables with the upcoming general election and new government.”

Winning candidates

Simply Blue Group portfolio director Kerry Hayes said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to the Board at this critical time for our industry. The sector is at a pivotal point and the voice of RenewableUK is more important than ever as we seek to overcome the challenges standing in the way of net zero and reaping the benefits of the energy transition.

“Over the past two years, as Shadow Board Chair, I have been privileged to work closely with both the excellent RenewableUK team and Board and I am thrilled that the membership has put its faith in me to continue to support in setting and delivering the strategy of the organisation, to build on success date and overcome hurdles in the way of our sector.”

EDF Renewables director of strategy, markets and investments Tristan Zipfel stated: “It is a great honour to be elected to the Renewable UK Board, and I am deeply grateful for the support of my peers. The upcoming years are pivotal for our industry, with significant political and regulatory changes on the horizon.

“Our trade association’s role and impact will be more important than ever. I look forward to collaborating with the executive team and my fellow Board members to further Renewable UK’s success and influence.”

And BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership managing director Susie Lind added: “I’m incredibly grateful of members’ support to join the team at Renewable UK and help advance our collective ambition. My focus will be firmly fixed on bringing forward swifter policy reforms, capitalising on an incoming Government and building on the strength of the many existing great relationships with industry.

“Above all, I’m committed to maintaining the UK’s standing as a global leader in renewable energy development, capitalising on our export potential, showcasing our capacity for innovation and excellence whilst maximising the benefits for all.”

