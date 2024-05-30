RenewableUK elects three new board members

Three people will join the board of industry organisation RenewableUK as the results of its 2024 election have been announced.

Simply Blue Group portfolio director Kerry Hayes, EDF Renewables director of strategy, markets and investments Tristan Zipfel and BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership managing director Susie Lind were elected from a strong cohort of candidates across the industry.

Zipfel has previously served as a co-opted member of the RenewableUK Board, while Lind currently serves as interim vice chair of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC), and Hayes previously served as chair of the RenewableUK Shadow Board.

They will serve a three-year term, joining RenewableUK’s full appointed board of twelve in the autumn, serving from 2024-2025.

RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail welcomed the results, saying: “I am thrilled to congratulate and welcome our new board members elected from an exceptional pool of talented industry professionals.

“I’m very pleased our new members represent a diverse mix of backgrounds from across the country, as well as a broad range of skills across various important parts in the industry. This wealth of expertise will be crucial for the sector and members as the new Board hits the ground running setting the agenda for renewables with the upcoming general election and new government.”

Winning candidates

Simply Blue Group portfolio director Kerry Hayes said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to the Board at this critical time for our industry. The sector is at a pivotal point and the voice of RenewableUK is more important than ever as we seek to overcome the challenges standing in the way of net zero and reaping the benefits of the energy transition.

“Over the past two years, as Shadow Board Chair, I have been privileged to work closely with both the excellent RenewableUK team and Board and I am thrilled that the membership has put its faith in me to continue to support in setting and delivering the strategy of the organisation, to build on success date and overcome hurdles in the way of our sector.”

EDF Renewables director of strategy, markets and investments Tristan Zipfel stated: “It is a great honour to be elected to the Renewable UK Board, and I am deeply grateful for the support of my peers. The upcoming years are pivotal for our industry, with significant political and regulatory changes on the horizon.

“Our trade association’s role and impact will be more important than ever. I look forward to collaborating with the executive team and my fellow Board members to further Renewable UK’s success and influence.”

And BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership managing director Susie Lind added: “I’m incredibly grateful of members’ support to join the team at Renewable UK and help advance our collective ambition. My focus will be firmly fixed on bringing forward swifter policy reforms, capitalising on an incoming Government and building on the strength of the many existing great relationships with industry.

“Above all, I’m committed to maintaining the UK’s standing as a global leader in renewable energy development, capitalising on our export potential, showcasing our capacity for innovation and excellence whilst maximising the benefits for all.”