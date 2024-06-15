Start-up companies at Net Zero Technology Centre win over £1million investment and prizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Start-up companies at Net Zero Technology Centre win over £1million investment and prizes

By Erikka Askeland
15/06/2024, 6:00 am
NZTC's latest TechX cohort: Picture shows; (from top left to right): David Baetsen Head of Finance - Technology & Innovation, ADNOC, Rafael Manyari, Investment Manager, Equinor Ventures, Afra Aljaberi, Senior Specialist (R&D), ADNOC, John Hand, Manager - Technology, Innovation & Adoption, ConocoPhillips, Nick Kendall, Principal, bp ventures, Rahul Fonseca, Senior Specialist (R&D), ADNOC, Edward Pollock, TechX Acceleration Manager, Net Zero Technology Centre, Mariah Forbes, TechX Acceleration Lead, Net Zero Technology Centre, Mark Anderson, Chief Acceleration Officer and TechX Director, Net Zero Technology Centre, Rahul Shivaram, Co-founder Kali Technology, Andrew Anderson, c-founder, Kali Technology and Stephen Hampson, managing director, H2CHP. Image: NZTC

A group of clean tech start-up companies backed by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) have attracted over £1million of funding including cash prizes from major oil and gas firms

Twelve companies raised £860,ooo in equity while taking part in the NZTC TechX program, while ADNOC, BP, ConocoPhillips and Equinor donated cash for prizes worth £100,000 each.

Prize winners

In June, NZTC announced Kali Technology picked up a £100,000 prize recognising climate impact for with their low cost, integrated heat pump technology.

Durham University spin out, H2CHP, won a £100,000 economic impact award for its fuel-flexible power generator.

The equity investment was allocated amongst the 12 companies that have been taking part in the four-month TechX accelerator program. The sources of investment in the firms were not disclosed.

To date, Aberdeen-based NZTC has supported a total of 69 start-ups through TechX, These have collectively  raised over £106m in equity and generated an aggregate £27.3m in revenue, it says.

TechX receives funding from both the Scottish and UK Governments as part of the £250m Aberdeen City Region Deal investment.

Low carbon start-ups

The companies in the most recent cohort are developing technology to produce low carbon jet fuel and novel solar thermal technology for buildings.

Throughout the programme, participants were connected with mentors and introduced to potential customers and investors, enabling them to validate their technologies, develop strong business models and enhance their value propositions.

The programme concluded with its 2024 demo day, giving the start-ups the chance to pitch their solutions to industry leaders, including the TechX’s strategic partners, who also offered the prize money: ADNOC, BP, ConocoPhillips and Equinor.

The companies can continue to work with NZTC for the next two years.

TechX director Mark Anderson . © Supplied by NZTC
TechX director Mark Anderson said entrepreneurs play a “pivotal” role in the transition to clean energy.

NZTC’s chief acceleration officer and TechX director Mark Anderson said the 15 week programme demonstrated the “pivotal role entrepreneurs will continue to play in accelerating the transition to net zero”.

