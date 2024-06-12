RJ McLeod snapped up by private-equity backed OCU Group

Scottish civil engineer RJ McLeod has been acquired by private-equity backed OCU Group.

The firm, based in Glasgow and Dingwall, was founded in 1951 and employs over 400 staff.

The new Manchester-based owner said the firm will continue to operate under the same name, with the same staff, same locations, and same work.

Energy transition engineering

RJ McLeod, one of Scotland’s largest independent civil engineers, has worked closely with SSE for several years including the 103-turbine Viking Wind Farm in Shetland.

Beyond wind farms, RJ McLeod also has specialist capabilities in battery storage and hydro-electric projects as well as in grid and substation construction.

The privately-owned business also has a market presence across the Scottish marine sector, as well as being a key provider for other civil engineering services such as roads, flood prevention and coastal protection.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

The deal is the latest in a series of 11 acquisitions completed by OCU Group since being acquired by European private equity firm Triton Partners in August 2022, according to law firm Addleshaw Goddard.

The firm, led by Paul Medlicott and Ben Davies, advised OCU on the deal.

Founder

RJ McLeod joint MD Bruce Clark said, “Since the business was founded by Roderick John MacLeod in 1951, we have carried the ethos of enabling people to give their best and we are very proud of the team that has brought us to where the business is today.

“Looking forward we see even greater opportunities to maintain and grow the impact of our people and delivery for our clients within the OCU Group family.”

The other joint MD, Graeme Clark added: “RJ McLeod has been operating across mainland Scotland, the Western and Northern Isles for more than 70 years.

“Specialising in civil engineering, often related to complex projects, we have established a valued client base. We believe that joining OCU Group today has increased our ability to provide a more comprehensive service to existing and new clients.”

The acquisition increases OCU Group revenues to over £800million.

According to its most recent accounts filed at Companies House, the Glasgow-headquartered firm show its revenue reached £210.3m in the 12 months to 30 October 2022, up from £192.3m the year before.

A value for the deal was not disclosed.

OCU CEO Michael Hughes said: “RJ McLeod has built an unrivalled engineering expertise and reputation which now further strengthen our offering to clients.

“Together, we are well placed to lead the way in the UK’s energy transition delivery.”