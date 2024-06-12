RJ McLeod snapped up by private-equity backed OCU Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

RJ McLeod snapped up by private-equity backed OCU Group

By Erikka Askeland
12/06/2024, 12:29 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesViking wind farm construction dump truck
RJ McLeod employed 174 people including 65 islanders on the SSE Renewables Viking wind farm.

Scottish civil engineer RJ McLeod has been acquired by private-equity backed OCU Group.

The firm, based in Glasgow and Dingwall, was founded in 1951 and employs over 400 staff.

The new Manchester-based owner said the firm will continue to operate under the same name, with the same staff, same locations, and same work.

Energy transition engineering

RJ McLeod, one of Scotland’s largest independent civil engineers, has worked closely with SSE for several years including the 103-turbine Viking Wind Farm in Shetland.

Beyond wind farms, RJ McLeod also has specialist capabilities in battery storage and hydro-electric projects as well as in grid and substation construction.

The privately-owned business also has a market presence across the Scottish marine sector, as well as being a key provider for other civil engineering services such as roads, flood prevention and coastal protection.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
Installation of the 103rd and final turbine in Shetland last year brought an end to this stage of the Viking project. Image: SSE Renewables

The deal is the latest in a series of 11 acquisitions completed by OCU Group since being acquired by European private equity firm Triton Partners in August 2022, according to law firm Addleshaw Goddard.

The firm, led by Paul Medlicott and Ben Davies, advised OCU on the deal.

Founder

RJ McLeod joint MD Bruce Clark said, “Since the business was founded by Roderick John MacLeod in 1951, we have carried the ethos of enabling people to give their best and we are very proud of the team that has brought us to where the business is today.

“Looking forward we see even greater opportunities to maintain and grow the impact of our people and delivery for our clients within the OCU Group family.”

The other joint MD, Graeme Clark added: “RJ McLeod has been operating across mainland Scotland, the Western and Northern Isles for more than 70 years.

“Specialising in civil engineering, often related to complex projects, we have established a valued client base. We believe that joining OCU Group today has increased our ability to provide a more comprehensive service to existing and new clients.”

The acquisition increases OCU Group revenues to over £800million.

According to its most recent accounts filed at Companies House, the Glasgow-headquartered firm show its revenue reached £210.3m in the 12 months to 30 October 2022, up from £192.3m the year before.

A value for the deal was not disclosed.

OCU CEO Michael Hughes said: “RJ McLeod has built an unrivalled engineering expertise and reputation which now further strengthen our offering to clients.

“Together, we are well placed to lead the way in the UK’s energy transition delivery.”

