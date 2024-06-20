‘Renewable Energy Around the Clock’: AREG’s photo competition returns

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group is calling for photographers to send in their green energy snaps as the organisation brings back its annual picture competition.

Making the most of the summer holidays, schoolchildren as well as their older companions, are encouraged to take the opportunity to capture the day-to-day reality of what the energy transition looks like in Scotland.

These photos can be taken from fun family days out, in their own backyards or even from inside the house.

The only criteria set by AREG is to include technology relevant to renewable energy sources, such as wind, wave, tidal, hydrogen, solar panels, heat pumps or electric vehicles.

Jean Morrison MBE, AREG chairperson emphasised: “We are also encouraging schools to support pupils of all ages in submitting images, as we hope that this competition will inspire children and teachers to discuss the energy transition and the diverse science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) career options available in the renewables sector.”

The 13 winning snapshots will be selected in September, to complete AREG’s 2025 calendar, where-upon talented photographers will be awarded £75.

AREG encourages this opportunity to showcase the region’s changing landscape as green energy projects continue to grow.

Previous winners include Tom Forbes (2023), whose impressive picture captured the moment a swimmer braves the freezing water of the North Sea, while the Aberdeen Wind Farm and industry supply vessels make an awe-inspiring backdrop.

Mr Forbes said at the time: “When the AREG competition came about, I thought the image signified everything the renewable energy industry represents in Aberdeen as well as our heritage in oil and gas. I didn’t expect to win so it was a nice surprise.”

Last year’s winner works for an Aberdeen energy company and he said that the picture was initially taken to focus on the wild swimmer.

“It was only when I looked afterward that I noticed the wind farm and supply vessels in the background too,” he added.

This means that some budding photographers may too have some snaps that qualify without realising it.