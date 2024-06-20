‘Renewable Energy Around the Clock’: AREG’s photo competition returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

‘Renewable Energy Around the Clock’: AREG’s photo competition returns

By Lauren Sutherland
20/06/2024, 2:59 pm Updated: 20/06/2024, 3:00 pm
© Supplied by Euan Fraser/AberdeenOne of the winning images from the 2023 Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group calendar photography competition showing offshore wind turbines near Aberdeen. Supplied by Euan Fraser/Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group Date; 24/01/2020
One of the winning images from the 2023 Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group calendar photography competition showing offshore wind turbines near Aberdeen. Supplied by Euan Fraser/Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group Date; 24/01/2020

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group is calling for photographers to send in their green energy snaps as the organisation brings back its annual picture competition.

Making the most of the summer holidays, schoolchildren as well as their older companions, are encouraged to take the opportunity to capture the day-to-day reality of what the energy transition looks like in Scotland.

These photos can be taken from fun family days out, in their own backyards or even from inside the house.

The only criteria set by AREG is to include technology relevant to renewable energy sources, such as wind, wave, tidal, hydrogen, solar panels, heat pumps or electric vehicles.

Jean Morrison MBE, AREG chairperson emphasised: “We are also encouraging schools to support pupils of all ages in submitting images, as we hope that this competition will inspire children and teachers to discuss the energy transition and the diverse science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) career options available in the renewables sector.”

The 13 winning snapshots will be selected in September, to complete AREG’s 2025 calendar, where-upon talented photographers will be awarded £75.

AREG encourages this opportunity to showcase the region’s changing landscape as green energy projects continue to grow.

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group launches 2024 photo comp
The winning image of the AREG 2023 photography competition. Image: AREG

Previous winners include Tom Forbes (2023), whose impressive picture captured the moment a swimmer braves the freezing water of the North Sea, while the Aberdeen Wind Farm and industry supply vessels make an awe-inspiring backdrop.

Mr Forbes said at the time: “When the AREG competition came about, I thought the image signified everything the renewable energy industry represents in Aberdeen as well as our heritage in oil and gas. I didn’t expect to win so it was a nice surprise.”

Last year’s winner works for an Aberdeen energy company and he said that the picture was initially taken to focus on the wild swimmer.

“It was only when I looked afterward that I noticed the wind farm and supply vessels in the background too,” he added.

This means that some budding photographers may too have some snaps that qualify without realising it.

