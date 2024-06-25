Total sticks to renewables plan even as support wanes for the EU green deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Total sticks to renewables plan even as support wanes for the EU green deal

"Energy is about the long term," said TotalEnergies' chief executive as he committed to his firm's renewables plans.
By Bloomberg
25/06/2024, 6:47 am
Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies SE will stick to its plan to grow in renewable power even after the results of European elections suggested that voters’ support for the bloc’s green policies was waning due to concerns over energy costs.

“We have a strategy and we’re sticking to it — energy is about the long term,” TotalEnergies Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at L’Automobile Club de France in Paris on Monday.

“We’ll need more electricity, which is an energy that’s growing. While I’m not certain it will be the case over the medium to long term for oil and gas.”

The mainstream political parties that supported the European Union’s sweeping Green Deal to decarbonize the bloc’s economy retained a majority in EU parliamentary elections this month, but far-right nationalist groupings ate into the support of Green parties.

The result could weaken the resolve of governments when they turn the climate-friendly policy into reality through measures that will affect households’ purchasing power or lifestyle.

That’s notably the case in countries such as France, where the National Rally — which is leading in opinion polls ahead of legislative elections slated for June 30 and July 7 — has pledged to roll back some support for new renewable power projects, home renovation requirements for landlords, and a planned ban on thermal-engine cars due in 2035.

While TotalEnergies is investing about $5 billion annually in power generation, it’s remaining wary of big bets on clean gases such as green hydrogen that require large government subsidies, because public policies can change, Pouyanne said.

The CEO also urged European policymakers to better protect the continent’s manufacturers from Chinese and US rivals, which benefit from greater labour market flexibility, cheaper energy and more abundant capital.

Pouyanne also raised concerns about the fact that these international competitors, unlike their peers in Europe, don’t have to buy carbon-emission rights.

However, he warned that the EU’s so-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism won’t be an effective way of protecting the region’s businesses.

