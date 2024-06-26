Drax sells SME customer book to EDF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Drax sells SME customer book to EDF

By Erikka Askeland
26/06/2024, 8:03 am
Cooling towers at Drax Power Station near Selby, UK. Image: Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

UK electricity generator Drax Group (LON: DRX) has sold a book of 90,000 small and medium (SME) business customers to French retail energy giant EDF.

The customer meter points had been acquired by the North Yorkshire-based group when it bought Opus Energy in 2017 for £340million.

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange, Drax said other parts of the Opus business has been transferred to its core industrial and commercial (I&C) energy supply business in the seven years since.

The transfers to Drax Energy Solutions includes the renewables business holding the group’s power purchase agreements (PPAs) with renewable generators, and certain other customers.

The customer book transaction is an asset sale for the majority of the Opus customer meter points and follows the completion of a strategic review of the group’s non-core SME energy supply business, Drax said.

Cruachan power station © Supplied by Drax
The Cruachan Dam pump storage hydro facility in Scotland.

The firm, which owns the Cruachan Power Station in Argyll, said the sale of the retail arm of Opus to EDF Energy Customers will “further support its decarbonisation strategy”.

The firm did not disclose the price of the sale but said there would be “no change” to its EBITDA, a core measure of profitability.

It said: “Drax believes that these measures further support its decarbonisation strategy and the development of its energy solutions (customers) business which is focused on I&C customers, renewable power and energy services.

“The energy solutions business is unaffected by the sale of the Opus SME assets and there is no change to the group’s energy solutions EBITDA expectations as a result of this process.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory assessment and is expected to complete in Q3 2024.

