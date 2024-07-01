Make-or-break decade: Bureau Veritas outlines energy transition sticking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Make-or-break decade: Bureau Veritas outlines energy transition sticking points

Despite 2024 being a record year for elections and the political instability that may bring, the global energy sector is seeing positive changes in regulation relating to the energy transition.
By Ryan Duff
01/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / Thorsten Schier

Bureau Veritas’ Global Energy Transition Report 2024 has found that 36% of survey respondents have seen more stability in the regulatory process since last year.

In 2023, Bureau Veritas reported that 98% saw regulatory barriers and uncertainty as issues hindering the energy transition. A year later, 40% said that the pace of permitting had improved – however, a further 40% argued for further simplification of government regulations.

Political uncertainty has been a major talking point within the UK energy sector of late, with the electorate set to cast their votes next week.

Viaro, TotalEnergies and Ping Petroleum have all been tipped to slow progress on UK projects due to political uncertainty, Energy Voice reported recently.

© Images: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire and Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) on the campaign trail.

“The general election and Labour pledges around no new oil and gas licences are making it very challenging for producers to approach North Sea investments strategically,” said Viaro chief executive Francesco Mazzagatti.

Mr Mazzagatti added that his firm had put oil projects “on pause because of this”.

Fiscal uncertainty has also been impacting the UK renewables sector with the government’s latest Allocation Round turning out to be a complete failure for offshore wind. 

It was revealed in September that there had been no successful bids for offshore wind in the UK’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round.

Supply chain diversifies as constraints still hinder transition

With more than 800 respondents across 11 regions, Bureau Veritas’ report reflects the opinions of industry leaders and highlights the challenges facing the energy transition.

The usual suspects of government policy, grid access, and supply chain constraints, were all highlighted, with the group’s senior vice president saying: “This is a make-or-break decade for the climate.”

Bureau Veritas reported that 40% of respondents had cited supply chain constraints as a “short-term threat to the transition.”

Earlier this year, the Energy Industry Council produced similar findings, as 61% of the 38 energy leaders surveyed said net zero was at risk due to a lack of supply chain capacity.

Scotwind jeremy cresswell © Supplied by SSE Renewables
The majority of the jackets for Seagreen, off Angus, were manufactured in China.

However, half of those responding to Bureau Veritas’ questions praised the supply chain for its “efforts to improve diversification” since the 2023 survey.

Bureau Veritas senior vice president Joerg Gmeinbauer explained: “Our conclusion is clear. We need collaboration and intense effort to reach our goal of tripling up by 2030.

“We cannot allow these interconnected uncertainties to derail momentum. To do so would be to fail the world, and the people living in it.”

Despite last year being a record year for renewable energy, with 510 gigawatts (GW) of capacity added, there is still uncertainty that green energy can roll out quickly enough to meet targets.

As little as 30% of respondents believe that the industry will manage to triple renewables capacity by 2030 to meet targets.

Bureau Veritas says this is down to what it calls VUCA, or “vulnerabilities, uncertainties, complexities and ambiguities”.

The group says that VUCA is creating instability and serving to raise existing barriers, in writing.

“If supply chain costs dominate respondents’ worries, war comes a close second.”

Grid lock

A conversation about energy transition barriers would not be complete without touching on the grid.

In March, the Electricity System Operator (ESO) released a report calling for a £58 billion overhaul to the UK grid to meet the country’s “growing and decarbonising demand” for electricity by 2035.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, grid connection has proved to be a global issue for the energy transition, Bureau Veritas found.

A whopping 84% of respondents to the global energy industry survey pointed to the “urgent” need for grid investment to enable the move to cleaner energies.

Indeed, Bureau Veritas highlighted that one downside to the accelerated rollout of green energy infrastructure is the growing waiting times for grid connection. The industry body explained that this has become a “major issue.”

“Massive investment in public grids is seen as a top priority if the industry is to reach its goal of tripling up by 2030,” The Bureau wrote.

totalenergies culzean electrification © PA
Electricity transmission lines.

Waiting times for connection to the grid can be as long as 15 years in the UK.

Recently, Energy Voice’s sister publication E-FWD highlighted that there are now more than 340GW worth of projects – in various stages of development – waiting for a connection, in the UK alone.

Mr Gmeinbauer said: “Accelerating the transition means challenging everything to design better, build faster, and operate more efficiently. It means systemic transformation of energy systems, led by governments who are committed to providing a stable context for private investment.

“And it means tackling highly complex issues in areas ranging from financing and supply chains through to power grids.”

