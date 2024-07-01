Researchers look to Caribbean volcano for geothermal energy and critical minerals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Researchers look to Caribbean volcano for geothermal energy and critical minerals

By PA
01/07/2024, 7:06 am
© Jonathan Blundy/Oxford Martin ScVolcanoes around the world emit copper, lithium, gold and many other so-called critical metals in their volcanic plumes in similar quantities to those mined every day around the world, experts say.
Researchers in the UK are looking to a Caribbean volcano to provide answers about where metals vital for batteries and electric cars can be found, and how power can be generated from its heat.

Fluids called geofluids are found beneath dormant volcanoes, and recovering the minerals dissolved in them, at the same time as generating power, has the potential to make geothermal a viable renewable energy source.

They also have the potential to deliver a significant portion of the critical metals, like lithium which is needed for batteries, necessary for a net-zero energy transition.

Researchers at the Oxford Martin Programme on Rethinking Natural Resources, part of the University of Oxford, are looking at the volcano on the Caribbean island of Montserrat.

They are digging in the ground around the volcano to analyse the geofluids in the hope of creating a blueprint that can be applied to sites across the world.

Professor Jonathan Blundy, from the programme, told the PA news agency: “We are using Montserrat as an example, as a blueprint, and we’ll understand more about what we can do in Montserrat but also what we could do in other places.

“So I think maybe not in my lifetime, but in my children’s lifetime, what we call the saline geofluids – the resource landscape that is getting metals and energy out of underground fluids – will feature very extensively in resources of the future.

“So we’re really at the beginning of something that will grow very large, I think, simply because we can do it with much less surface disturbance, no big holes in the ground.”

Geothermal energy

Geothermal energy is heat that is generated within the Earth and is a renewable resource that can be harvested for human use.

David Pyle, Professor of Earth Sciences, who is also working on the programme, said: “What we’re interested in looking at is when these hot fluids come to the surface, what else do they bring with them in terms of dissolved mineral species, dissolved chemicals.

“Because there’s a possibility that there might be trace amounts of metals or other mineral species which could be economically important if we were able to come up with ways of extracting them from those fluids.”

He added that the processes and information learnt from Montserrat could be applied across the world, including in places like Cornwall where it is possible to drill a couple of kilometres deep and access hot liquids rich in lithium.

Prof Pyle explained: “I think part of what this project is looking at is saying ‘well have we got new ways of tapping into resources by looking for metals that are already dissolved in fluids’.

“And those are fluids that we might be bringing to the surface to generate power and then recirculate those fluids back into the interior – so it’s kind of a greener way of mining for resources.

“But it has prospects of making geothermal energy an economically viable resource.”

Prof Pyle said that one day it might be possible to apply the findings of Montserrat to discover untapped resources in the UK.

He told PA: “I’m sure that’s the sort of activity that would be probably most applicable to regions like Cornwall.

“The reasons for doing the work have changed in a way because we now want to reduce our reliance on burning hydrocarbons.

“And so once again, looking at what’s in the fluids that are coming out of these systems could be very important.”

The researchers are one year into a three-year project, and over the next three to six months will start to analyse the data they have collected.

