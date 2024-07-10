Octopus boss says bills should be lower for those closer to wind farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Octopus boss says bills should be lower for those closer to wind farms

By Ryan Duff
10/07/2024, 8:46 am
© Supplied by SalamanderLidar buoys on a boat in the North Sea
Lidar buoys being deployed at the Salamander site 20 miles off Peterhead.

Octopus Energy chief executive and founder Greg Jackson has advocated for regional energy pricing to prevent imports.

The Octopus boss said that it is “absolutely outrageous” that there are wind farms in Scottish waters that are stopping production “at times” while the country is importing power from Norway.

The Octopus Energy Boss argued that when the wind is stronger in Scotland, instead of paying wind farms to turn off, “we give Scottish people cheap or free electricity at those times”.

He added that regional pricing would make “every region cheaper than it is now”. He said this is the case as his firm would be “eliminating waste”.

“Data centres wouldn’t be queueing up, waiting 10 years to be built in Slough or going overseas – they would be setting up in Scotland, and they’d have the cheapest electricity in Europe,” he said.

Mr Jackson shared at an event hosted by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change that his firm offered a discount of 20% to those living near turbines when it was windy and 50% when it was “very windy”.

However, these discounts have only been offered in Yorkshire.

Octopus explains the reasoning for regional pricing on its website, writing: “It costs us more to supply energy to some areas depending on things like proximity to generators, cost of maintaining local networks and more.”

Recently, Octopus Energy took a 40% stake in Simply Blue, a joint venture partner in an experimental floating wind farm off the coast of Aberdeenshire.

The renewable energy firm’s impact fund, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, upped its share in Ireland’s Simply Blue Group to 20%, while another fund managed by the group, Sky, took a further 20%. This represented investment worth £11.8m.

Simply Blue is a partner in Salamander, a 100MW floating offshore wind scheme 22miles off the coast of Peterhead.

