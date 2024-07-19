Climate change is pushing power demand and straining grids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

Climate change is pushing power demand and straining grids

By Bloomberg
19/07/2024, 7:10 am
© BloombergPhotovoltaic (PV) solar panels at the Cranham Golf Course PV Plant near the M25 motorway in Cranham, UK, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels at the Cranham Golf Course PV Plant near the M25 motorway in Cranham, UK, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The world’s demand for electricity in 2024 is set to grow at its fastest pace in years, but clean energy sources will also soar through 2025, the International Energy Agency forecasts.

“The 4% growth expected for 2024 is the highest since 2007, with the exceptions of the sharp rebounds in 2010 after the global financial crisis and in 2021 following the Covid-induced demand collapse,” the report states, citing hotter weather, economic growth and strong demand, especially in China, India and the US.

However, solar panels alone will likely meet “roughly half of the growth in global electricity demand to 2025. Together with wind power generation, it will make up almost 75% of the increase,” the report added.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
AI Forecasts Vary Wildly Amongst Firms | US data centre electricity demand forecasts 2010-2030

AI will continue to play a big part in driving demand in the years to come. However, a lack of reliable historical data on how much power data centers consumed and a “very wide range of uncertainties related to the pace of deployment” make future predictions tricky, the report said.

In the US, there are huge swings in where consulting firms, investment banks, and industry see AI’s consumption levels, with forecasts showing data centers using anywhere between 4% to 10% of total electricity by 2030, according to Friday’s report. The IEA’s own forecasts see the consumption from data centers, excluding cryptocurrencies, to grow from about 1-1.3% of global electricity demand in 2022 to about 1.5%-3% by 2026.

Heat waves will continue to push electricity demand, with May 2024 the Earth’s 12th consecutive month of record-breaking temperatures.

From Vietnam to the US, scorching heat has seen the demand for cooling straining grids. That impact will only grow as households in developing economies purchase more air-conditioners.

“Implementing higher efficiency standards for air conditioning will be crucial to mitigate the impact of increased cooling demand on power systems,” according to the report. “The expansion and reinforcement of power grids will also be very important to ensure reliability.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags