ORE Catapult opens Launch Academy to Scottish applicants

Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has opened its Launch Academy programme to companies based in Scotland, with applications set to be submitted until August 16.

Upon reaching the deadline, 10 winners will be selected by a panel of experts to join an existing cohort at Launch Academy Scotland.

Launch Academy was first established in 2020 and was designed as an industry-supported technology accelerator programme.

According to ORE, the initiative will help improve the UK’s offshore wind supply chain by commercialising new technology – helping local communities increase their contributions towards the renewable sector while reducing industry costs overall.

Since its inception, the Launch Academy programme has supported 57 companies and raised £26.7 million in private investment.

Additional achievements include the programme receiving £8.4m in grant funding, as well as having 150 patents filed through both national and regional Launch Academy programmes throughout the UK.

Launch Academy Scotland is sponsored by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, BlueFloat Energy, Nadara Partnership, Ocean Winds and Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm.

Following the selection of the 10 winners, industry experts belonging to the sponsoring organisations will work with the chosen companies as part of Launch Academy Scotland over a seven-month timescale.

At the end of this, the companies will aim to pitch to various industry partners and investors affiliated with ORE Catapult with the goal of securing investment and bringing their products to market.

Regarding the process, director of strategy and emerging technologies at ORE Catapult Stephen Wyatt said: “Launch Academy Scotland will mentor ten promising companies, providing them with technical and business growth support, as well as industry insights and market connectivity, positioning them to thrive in the UK offshore wind supply chain”.

Wyatt was happy to see the programme extended to Scotland, saying that he was “delighted that we have this dedicated programme for Scotland linking so closely to the biggest offshore wind projects in our waters”.

He noted that Launch Academy was created to accelerate “early-stage disruptive innovations,” which he remarked could help fix challenges facing the offshore renewables sector.

The director also highlighted Scottish expertise in the sector, saying: “Scotland has forged an enviable reputation for excellence and specialist expertise within the energy sector and we are delighted to welcome the support of Scotland’s enterprise development agencies, Inch Cape, BlueFloat Energy, Nadara Partnership and Ocean Winds”.

According to ORE, the success of the programme is largely dependent on the engagement of industry entities.

Without input, ORE noted, Launch Academy would be “just another accelerator in a crowded market”. According to the company, the difference between itself and its competitors involves how much end users or customers are “entrenched” into the programme.