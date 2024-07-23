Shell aims to sell Scottish wind sites in green energy reversal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Shell aims to sell Scottish wind sites in green energy reversal

By Bloomberg
23/07/2024, 1:38 pm
© Supplied by ShellShell offshore wind farm.
Shell offshore wind farm.

Shell (LON: SHEL) plans to sell leases it won to develop floating wind farms off the coast of Scotland, as the oil major continues to roll back a once-ambitious expansion into renewable power.

The company wants to sell its share of projects in a joint venture with Iberdrola SA’s Scottish Power to develop as much as 5 gigawatts of floating wind power plants, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

A spokesperson for Shell declined to comment. Scottish Power also declined to comment.

The retreat by one of Britain’s biggest energy companies underscores the challenge facing the UK government in developing floating wind into a major industry, just as costs for the technology have increased.

Shell emissions © Bloomberg
Shell CEO Wael Sawan

Since taking the helm at the beginning of last year, Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan has refocused Shell on delivering profits to shareholders in what he’s called a “ruthless” approach.

The company is now more focused on getting access to low-carbon electricity for its own use and for trading rather than making investments to build large-scale renewable power that can take years to generate returns.

The shift in approach led the company to plan job cuts in its offshore wind division, Bloomberg reported earlier this year.

It’s a sharp change from Sawan’s approach as head of Shell’s integrated gas and renewables and energy solutions. In that role, Sawan championed wind power and was in charge of the unit that won the rights in the Scottish tender.

Since then, the offshore wind industry has struggled with rising interest rates, supply chain bottle necks and inflation, leading to soaring costs. That poses an even bigger problem for more expensive floating technology, which has only been applied in a handful of pilot projects so far.

