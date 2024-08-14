Cairngorm Energy and Integrity announce a strategic collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

Cairngorm Energy and Integrity announce a strategic collaboration

Presented by Integrity ISS
14/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Integrity ISSfour men standing in front of a grey building
Photo from left to right (taken from outside Integrity House) - John Wilson (Cairngorm), Peter Fraser (Integrity), Scot Webster (Cairngorm), Stuart Charles Sinclair (Integrity).

Cairngorm Energy and Integrity are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing project delivery across the Global Energy Markets. Leveraging deep market insights and a shared commitment to providing best-in-class capability and experience, while ensuring single-point accountability and a streamlined client interface.

Why collaborate

Through extensive engagement with its clients and partners, Cairngorm Energy and Integrity have gained valuable insights into the market’s delivery challenges, such as limited resources, inadequate project controls, and the pressing need for streamlined processes that enhance project value without unnecessary bureaucracy, costs or delays. Their goal is to invigorate the industry by providing the essential support to ensure successful project delivery. Refusing to accept subpar performance as the standard.

series of logos centred around integrity in front of a white background. © Supplied by Integrity ISS
This collaboration is aimed at enhancing project delivery in the UKCS Energy Market.

Commitment to excellence

Each project underscores commitment and accountability to deliver nothing short of excellence. As individual organisations and collaboratively, viewing themselves as not merely as service providers, but as committed partners invested in their clients success. The team pledges to work alongside you, taking full ownership and accountability to achieve transformative outcomes together. With dedication to explore innovative commercial solutions that reflect their commitment to evolving beyond a traditional service provider role into a true partner in your success.

As independently owned organisations, Cairngorm Energy and Integrity can swiftly and decisively agree on these innovative solutions, ensuring full ownership and commitment throughout. They genuinely care about your success, as it’s intertwined with yours. – it’s that simple.

Collaboration

Employing  robust task-based schedules and fit-for-purpose reporting to ensure clear and continuous visibility of project status. Acknowledging the inevitability of change, managing this effectively to minimise disruption and ensure timely solutions. The teams, though separate organisations, co-locate where necessary, operating as a unified delivery unit that assigns the best resources for each project role.

Having invested significantly in understanding this collaboration, focusing on behaviours, culture, and processes. This approach ensures that clients experience no dilution of individual excellence. The strategy preserves and enhances its unique strengths while empowering their teams, creating a unified platform that maintains high standards and maximises the benefits of the combined expertise for clients.

Approach

Cairngorm Energy and Integrity’s strategy is focused on achieving excellence by empowering its skilled professionals to fully leverage their expertise, fostering an environment that encourages innovative solutions, ensuring outstanding results in every aspect of their work. Emphasising ownership and accountability at every stage of delivery, motivating each team member to strive for success daily.

When and where

This collaboration is driven by the management teams, who are also the business owners. With facilities at Integrity House within the ETZ and H1 Building at Hill of Rubislaw, it is well-positioned to lead in the energy transition and foster further collaboration as needed.

If you’d like to learn more about this partnership or if you have a complementary service that could enhance this collaboration, please reach out to the team at:

Cairngorm Energy: info@cairngorm-energy.com or Integrity: info@integrity-iss.com

