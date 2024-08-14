Global banks are nowhere near reaching their CO2 targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Global banks are nowhere near reaching their CO2 targets

By Bloomberg
14/08/2024, 6:56 am
© BloombergChimneys emit vapor behind a perimeter fence with tree shadows at the Segezha Pulp and Paper Mill JSC, operated by Segezha Group, in Segezha, Russia, on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Global banks aren’t living up to targets to cut their financing of activities that are directly fueling climate change, according to a new study by the World Resources Institute.

The analysis, which looked at 25 of the world’s biggest lenders, found that “not only are banks off-track to meet net-zero targets, but many of their pledges are less ambitious than they seem at face value.”

“Despite progress, many banks have no or weak targets in key sectors,” said Anderson Lee and Amanda Carter, the two WRI researchers who wrote the report released on Wednesday. What’s more, “existing targets are not aligned with limiting warming to 1.5C,” they said.

The findings come as the finance industry grows more vocal in defending a business model it says should be focused on client preferences and profit-making, goals bankers say aren’t always aligned with protecting the climate. The stance feeds into an increasingly tense political debate, with Republicans in the US threatening to sue firms perceived to put climate policies above profits. The development has enraged climate activists, whose response has been to try to disrupt Wall Street through large-scale protests.

“What we find is that, for most sectors, banks on average have not aligned their portfolio emissions reduction efforts to 1.5C pathways and do not expect to do so by 2030,” Lee and Carter wrote. “In other words, banks do not even plan to reduce their emissions as much as necessary — not to speak of actual implementation or follow-through.”

The WRI, which has been examining sustainable finance statements since 2019, said examples of banks failing to reach targets include the auto sector, for which reported portfolio emissions were on average 28% higher than they should have been in 2022 to align with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C. It’s also getting harder to course-correct, with reported portfolio emissions set to be three times the benchmark by 2030, according to the WRI findings.

The study also shows that most of the banks analyzed still don’t include things like corporate finance or advisory services in their coal targets, or set thresholds for restrictions too high to have a meaningful impact.

“As a result, the phaseout policies aren’t comprehensive and many companies and activities which profit from coal aren’t affected,” Lee and Carter wrote.

The WRI report also cautions against taking banks’ headline numbers or announcements on climate goals “at face value.” Details requiring closer scrutiny include the timeline of fossil-fuel phaseout policies and whether capital markets activities are included, Lee and Carter wrote.

Without such details, it’s not possible to judge whether a bank’s commitment can “be considered high quality and credible,” they wrote.

The researchers tracked the portfolio emissions that banks reported from their activities in six key sectors — oil and gas, power, automotive, aviation, cement and steel — between 2019 and 2022, as well as their 2030 emissions reduction targets. They then compared their progress to decarbonization pathways which would limit global warming to 1.5C. Banks in the study included JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and BNP Paribas SA.

The finance industry has repeatedly called for greater government support in helping banks and investors align their business with climate-friendly goals. But Lee and Carter note that a number of those same banks have supported lobby groups that actively obstruct pro-climate legislation.

“On the part of banks, it is inconsistent to ask for climate-friendly public policy while at the same time supporting trade associations that oppose them,” they wrote. “This has been the case for some banks, particularly in the US.” While there’s evidence that banks have started reviewing the alignment of their trade groups with net zero, “more work is needed to ensure full alignment,” they said.

The International Energy Agency estimates that the world needs to invest about $4 trillion annually by 2030 to generate the levels of clean energy required to achieve the necessary reductions in emissions. For the energy sector alone, Lee and Carter note that the IEA says 10 times as much needs to be invested in clean energy as goes into fossil fuels. The 10-to-1 target is currently far from reality, with the banks analyzed in the WRI study on average investing just 1.3 times as much in green finance as they do in fossil fuels.

“Backlash from special interests and political forces in the United States that oppose sustainability efforts has led some banks to retreat, at least publicly, from some of their climate commitments,” Carter and Lee said. “Banks need to reverse course and double down on their net-zero commitments — not only to meet their own climate goals, but also to profit from the new business opportunities tied to the climate transition.”

“Leaning into sustainable finance can also help protect banks against growing climate-related financial risks,” they said.

