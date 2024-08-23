ABP, px Group launch Port of Barry clean growth hub plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

ABP, px Group launch Port of Barry clean growth hub plan

By Anna Kachkova
23/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ABPAssociated British Ports (ABP) and px Group announced on August 21 that they were launching their plan for a clean growth hub at the Port of Barry in South Wales.

Under the plan, a “large area” within the operational port would be transformed into an area of low-carbon, high-growth infrastructure investment, the partners said.

As part of this, over 100 acres (0.4 square km) of development land has been earmarked for investee companies.

These companies would include specialists in rare earths processing, battery materials manufacturers, other manufacturers that are part of green energy and net-zero supply chains and developers of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) initiatives.

The site will be operated and maintained by px Group, which has also been pursuing low-carbon initiatives at its Saltend Chemicals Park on the Humber.

These include the Hydrogen-to-Humber Saltend (H2H Saltend) project, a 600MW blue hydrogen plant whose emissions would be captured using CCUS.

H2H Saltend and Pensana’s rare earths project at the site have both received planning permission to be developed from the local authority.

According to the latest announcement, px Group will offer the same operations and maintenance (O&M) services, as well as energy management, engineering support and technical services to investors at the Port of Barry site.

Step forward

The partners said the announcement represented a step forward for ABP’s ‘Future Ports: Wales Vision’. This sets out an overarching vision for how ABP and partners such as px Group can pursue decarbonisation and industrial transformation across ABP’s network of ports in South Wales – at Swansea, Port Talbot, Barry, Cardiff and Newport.

The partners noted that the Port of Barry already had “significant” low-carbon infrastructure in place or under development.

The port has an operational 5MW solar array, and there are expected to be further opportunities to scale up solar and wind power at the site.

ABP has also partnered with EDF Group subsidiary Hynamics at the Port of Barry to evaluate the development of low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution in an effort to help reduce local industries’ carbon dioxide emissions.

ABP’s CEO, Henrik Pedersen, described ports as being “at the heart of the UK’s green energy transition” in the announcement.

“Our vision is for ABP’s ports to be the green hubs which bring together progressive companies that can benefit from collective infrastructure and expertise,” Pedersen said.

“Building on the proven relationship we’ve developed at Saltend, we are excited to partner with px again to identify suitable projects that will further support the energy transition. and deliver clean growth,” he continued.

“We have a shared, transformational vision for ABP’s Port of Barry that has world-class, low-carbon companies at its heart, built on spacious brownfield land that can be developed immediately,” added px Group’s CEO, Geoff Holmes.

Few other details were provided, but the announcement indicated that expressions of interest were now being sought from businesses looking for shared, low-carbon infrastructure and expertise.

The partners also described the development of clean growth hubs as a key enabler of the South Wales Industrial Cluster plan.

This is a cross-sectoral decarbonisation initiative with goals that include achieving net-zero industries in South Wales by 2040, representing a 40% reduction in total Welsh CO2 emissions, as well as unlocking £30bn worth of investment opportunities in the region.

