CIP, SSE complete Slough energy-from-waste plant

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and SSE Thermal have commenced operations of a new 60MW energy-from-waste plant within the Slough Trading Estate Greater London area.

Slough Multifuel offers the capacity to process up to 480,000 tonnes of residual waste per year, with the ability to contribute to the UK Government’s strategy to reduce landfill and export of waste.

During construction, plant capacity was successfully increased from 50MW to 60 MW and performance guarantees will provide a high level of operational performance.

Further, Slough Multifuel has several mid- and long-term fuel supply agreements in place ensuring stable revenue streams.

The successful completion of Slough Multifuel ahead of time and below budget took place under challenging market conditions and exemplifies the synergies from a close collaboration between financial and industrial players in the energy sector.

Partner at CIP Florian Kuster said: “We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone together with our partners in SSE Thermal. Since 2020 we have worked efficiently side-by-side and we are proud to have delivered a plant that makes a significant contribution to the green transition in the UK and creates value for society, the local community and our investors.”

CIP acquired a 50% stake in Slough Multifuel from SSE Thermal in April 2020 and the parties have co-developed the project throughout the remaining development phase.

CIP’s track record within UK thermal investments dates to 2013 and currently CIP’s thermal project delivery experience counts four operational biomass plants and one of Europe’s largest energy-from-waste plants currently ongoing construction situated in Lostock, near Northwich in Cheshire.

Managing director of SSE Thermal Finlay McCutcheon said: “Slough Multifuel will fulfil an important role in the UK’s electricity system and help divert thousands of tonnes of waste from landfill. The successful delivery of the project is testament to the partnership between SSE and CIP, which spans multiple projects and continues to create genuine value.”