CIP, SSE complete Slough energy-from-waste plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

CIP, SSE complete Slough energy-from-waste plant

By Michael Behr
23/08/2024, 7:03 am Updated: 23/08/2024, 8:10 am
© Supplied by SSE ThermalThe Slough Multifuel energy-from-waste plant

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and SSE Thermal have commenced operations of a new 60MW energy-from-waste plant within the Slough Trading Estate Greater London area.

Slough Multifuel offers the capacity to process up to 480,000 tonnes of residual waste per year, with the ability to contribute to the UK Government’s strategy to reduce landfill and export of waste.

During construction, plant capacity was successfully increased from 50MW to 60 MW and performance guarantees will provide a high level of operational performance.

Further, Slough Multifuel has several mid- and long-term fuel supply agreements in place ensuring stable revenue streams.

The successful completion of Slough Multifuel ahead of time and below budget took place under challenging market conditions and exemplifies the synergies from a close collaboration between financial and industrial players in the energy sector.

Partner at CIP Florian Kuster said: “We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone together with our partners in SSE Thermal. Since 2020 we have worked efficiently side-by-side and we are proud to have delivered a plant that makes a significant contribution to the green transition in the UK and creates value for society, the local community and our investors.”

CIP acquired a 50% stake in Slough Multifuel from SSE Thermal in April 2020 and the parties have co-developed the project throughout the remaining development phase.

CIP’s track record within UK thermal investments dates to 2013 and currently CIP’s thermal project delivery experience counts four operational biomass plants and one of Europe’s largest energy-from-waste plants currently ongoing construction situated in Lostock, near Northwich in Cheshire.

Managing director of SSE Thermal Finlay McCutcheon said: “Slough Multifuel will fulfil an important role in the UK’s electricity system and help divert thousands of tonnes of waste from landfill. The successful delivery of the project is testament to the partnership between SSE and CIP, which spans multiple projects and continues to create genuine value.”

Recommended for you