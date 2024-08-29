SSEN encouraged by poll showing Scotland accepts need for new pylons

SSEN Transmission has welcomed new research that found support across Scotland for building the transmission infrastructure needed to drive the UK’s energy transition.

The new research from the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and performed by polling company Survation found net support by 57% of the Scottish population for new electricity pylons to distribute clean energy across the country

Only 16% of people, according to the research, opposed new pylons.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “It’s encouraging to see the results of the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s polling and the widespread support across Scotland for the new electricity transmission infrastructure that is needed to transport clean power from where it is generated to where it will be used, and the important role upgrading our grid will play in delivering the country’s energy security and net zero goals.”

In addition, the poll asked people about whether they supported new transmission infrastructure if there was community benefit offered to local residents through compensation. Respondents supported the suggestion by a factor of five-to-one.

While only a small number of people have objected, it is rural communities and stakeholders that will be disproportionately affected. These groups have still shown scepticism about the proposals, including the lack of value received in community benefit funds.

Activists have warned that methods to reduce the visual impact of pylons are insufficient and that underground cables are more effective designs.

The UK Government has suggested that homes close to new pylons could be offered £1,000 off bills per year.

The Scottish Government has also called for incentives, including cash, to be extended and offered to people living near wind farms and battery storage sites.

However, campaigners have warned that the compensation is insufficient, with one person dubbing it an “insulting pittance”.

The SSEN spokesperson added: “The work presents a huge economic opportunity for Scotland – with £20bn being invested and around 9,000 jobs being supported across Scotland from our ‘Pathway to 2030’ programme alone.

“We do, however, recognise the strength of feeling amongst some who are concerned about the grid upgrade and we’re committed to continuing to work in consultation with communities and wider stakeholders as we fine-tune project plans, mitigating against their concerns wherever possible, where we have already demonstrated major changes to our proposals based on local feedback.”

The research also found that almost 40% of respondents had no view either way on the issue.

The AGCC warned that this suggests either considerable ambivalence or limited understanding of the community’s role in how large-scale electricity transmission projects are deployed.

The chamber’s chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “The public at large back that net zero vision and support the building of the infrastructure required to get us there.”

He added: “Those companies at the forefront of delivering net zero generally are, and must continue to be, mindful of their neighbours, minimising environmental impacts wherever possible and ensuring that sustainable benefits are created for the long term in partnership with communities.

“Balancing these concerns with a national imperative to deliver net zero won’t always be straightforward, but it’s absolutely vital that we get it right, so that Scotland can continue to be a world-leader in clean energy – creating job opportunities and growing our economy in the process.”