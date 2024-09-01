Oil majors provide £600,000 for Aberdeen Uni energy transition research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil majors provide £600,000 for Aberdeen Uni energy transition research

By Michael Behr
02/09/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by University of AberdeProfessor John Underhill, Director of Aberdeen University's Centre for Energy Transition.
Professor John Underhill, Director of Aberdeen University's Centre for Energy Transition.

Nine oil and gas majors, including BP, Shell and Equinor, will provide £600,000 of funding to back the University of Aberdeen’s energy transition research.

The money will support the creation of a new research initiative focused on decarbonising the oil and gas sector and advancing the shift to clean energy.

The Centre for Doctoral Training (CDT) will be based in the School of Geosciences and led by the university’s director for energy transition John Underhill.

The CDT will focus on delivering academic research to accelerate the energy transition and train researchers, helping them gain the skills needed to balance the UK’s energy security with reducing emissions and decarbonise.

Chevron, CNOOC, ExxonMobil, Harbour Energy, Spirit Energy and TotalEnergies also make up the nine companies, with Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) endorsing the initiative.

Shell previously agreed to provide £150,000 to fund five energy transition scholarships for masters students at Aberdeen University’s Centre for Energy Transition.

Underhill said: “The starting point on the journey to net zero is very challenging as oil and gas still provides three quarters of the UK’s energy needs and finding ways to decarbonise industry at pace while supplementing this activity with carbon storage, wind farms, geothermal and other renewable technologies.

“In supporting these studentships our funders have sent a strong message about the confidence industry has in the centre’s ability to progress the energy transition and support the industry’s shift to a cleaner future.”

Aberdeen University has undertaken several research projects to better understand the challenges of moving from oil and gas to renewables.

These including the colocation of offshore wind and carbon capture and storage projects, training the next generation of mineral resource experts, and helping coastal communities cope with the energy transition.

There have been growing concerns among industry experts that a “collapse” of geoscience skills in the UK is putting the country’s energy transition at risk.

Academics have warned that geoscience undergrad numbers have been dropping in recent years, reducing the number of future energy workers.

OEUK CEO David Whitehouse said: “The centre can help to create the next generation of experts we need to lead a homegrown energy transition right here in the UK.

“Skilled people are this sector’s most valuable asset, and it will be exciting to see graduates from this centre work on the innovative breakthroughs we need to build our energy future for many years to come.”

