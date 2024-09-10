Auction process reform is needed if UK is to become a ‘clean energy superpower’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Auction process reform is needed if UK is to become a ‘clean energy superpower’

By Michael Behr
10/09/2024, 4:11 pm
© Supplied by ShutterstockAn offshore wind farm, with the industry expected to receive a boost from the increased budget for AR6
Offshore wind farm

The UK government should set specific targets for each form of renewable energy technology in the next phase of contracts auction, Allocation Round 7 (AR7), to meet the country’s 2030 clean energy goals, RenewableUK has said.

In its new report, the trade body called for reforming the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction process to reflect the realities of the market more accurately, including realistic reference prices and load factors.

The group outlined several reforms to the process, including setting specific targets for each technology in future auctions.

These targets should be set in advance for the next five future auctions and adjusted on a rolling annual basis.

Doing so, RenewableUK said, would provide developers and the supply chain with long-term certainty.

In addition, it called for increasing the length of CfD contracts from 15 to 20 years to reflect the longer lifecycle of modern projects.

Alongside this, the report said the government should offer more flexibility on the year in which developers can deliver their projects.

The release of the AR6 results last week saw a total of 9.6GW across 131 renewable energy projects win CfDs, including over 3.3GW of offshore wind, 3.2GW of solar, 990MW of onshore wind 400MW of floating wind and 28MW of tidal.

However, industry experts have warned that these targets fall short of what the UK needs to add to meet its 2030 targets.

Offshore wind needs to bring in 5.9GW across AR6 to AR9 to procure the 60GW of offshore wind needed by 2030.

Faced with stalling progress, developers have made calls for reforms to the CfD process.

This includes introducing a hurdle rate CfD where bidders have to clear a predefined price to get a deal, or adding more delivery years in the CfD auction.

RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail © Supplied by Renewable UK
RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail.

According to RenewableUK, reforms could both increase the volume of renewable energy procured as well as offering the industry more security and predictability.

RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail said: “The new government has set ambitious targets for renewable energy, extending across fixed bottom and floating offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar PV.

“The industry is ready to work with government to achieve these, and the reforms set out in this new report outline practical steps to provide long-term assurance to developers and the supply chain, whilst building on returning investor confidence following this year’s encouraging auction results.

“Several of the proposals can be implemented without major legislative reform in time for the next auction round in 2025, reducing costs whilst ensuring we procure increasing levels of new renewable energy as we look towards 2030 and beyond on our journey to becoming a clean energy superpower.”

