Royal Academy of Engineering offers £150m to clean tech innovators

The Royal Academy of Engineering will award a total of £150 million to innovators offering transformative ideas and initiatives to help the UK meet its clean energy targets.

The group has launched its Green Future Fellowships, a five-year programme that aims to award at least 50 ventures with up to £3 million each.

The funds will go to scale their climate tech ideas and technologies into commercially viable projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

CEO of the Royal Academy of Engineering Dr Hayaatun Sillem said: “The climate and sustainability crisis is the challenge of our generation, requiring era-defining solutions to be developed and deployed at scale and with urgency.

“The Green Future Fellowships programme provides a new opportunity to do just that, providing the flexible, long-term support required to accelerate scalable and commercially viable climate innovations at all stages of development.”

With industry experts warning that the UK faces a “collapse” of geoscience skills, the funding programme aims to support people needed to drive the energy transition.

The £150m funding was provided by the UK government to help contribute to the UK’s climate ambitions and resilience.

Applicants can come from any country, however as a UK-funded initiative, they must locate their work in the UK and deliver impact that benefits the UK, alongside any global impact.

Successful innovators will become a Green Future Fellow for the 10-year award duration and will also receive non-financial support, including training, mentorship, access to the Academy’s Awardee Excellence Community, and additional tailored support.

Science Minister Lord Vallance of Balham said: “With government’s investment in the Green Future Fellowships, we are backing our world-leading scientists, engineers and innovators as they invent and scale-up the breakthrough technologies that will help the UK reach net zero and fulfil our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.

“Investing in innovation at every stage will give some of our most impressive researchers the support they need to help the UK tackle global issues like climate change, generate prosperity and improve the lives of hard-working people, across the UK, for many years to come.”