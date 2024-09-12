Royal Academy of Engineering offers £150m to clean tech innovators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Academy of Engineering offers £150m to clean tech innovators

By Michael Behr
12/09/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Royal Academy of EngCEO of the Royal Academy of Engineering Dr Hayaatun Sillem.
Picture provided by the Royal Academy of Engineering

The Royal Academy of Engineering will award a total of £150 million to innovators offering transformative ideas and initiatives to help the UK meet its clean energy targets.

The group has launched its Green Future Fellowships, a five-year programme that aims to award at least 50 ventures with up to £3 million each.

The funds will go to scale their climate tech ideas and technologies into commercially viable projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

CEO of the Royal Academy of Engineering Dr Hayaatun Sillem said: “The climate and sustainability crisis is the challenge of our generation, requiring era-defining solutions to be developed and deployed at scale and with urgency.

“The Green Future Fellowships programme provides a new opportunity to do just that, providing the flexible, long-term support required to accelerate scalable and commercially viable climate innovations at all stages of development.”

With industry experts warning that the UK faces a “collapse” of geoscience skills, the funding programme aims to support people needed to drive the energy transition.

The £150m funding was provided by the UK government to help contribute to the UK’s climate ambitions and resilience.

Applicants can come from any country, however as a UK-funded initiative, they must locate their work in the UK and deliver impact that benefits the UK, alongside any global impact.

Successful innovators will become a Green Future Fellow for the 10-year award duration and will also receive non-financial support, including training, mentorship, access to the Academy’s Awardee Excellence Community, and additional tailored support.

Science Minister Lord Vallance of Balham said: “With government’s investment in the Green Future Fellowships, we are backing our world-leading scientists, engineers and innovators as they invent and scale-up the breakthrough technologies that will help the UK reach net zero and fulfil our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.

“Investing in innovation at every stage will give some of our most impressive researchers the support they need to help the UK tackle global issues like climate change, generate prosperity and improve the lives of hard-working people, across the UK, for many years to come.”

