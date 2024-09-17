Enfinium launches CCS pilot at energy-from-waste site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Enfinium launches CCS pilot at energy-from-waste site

By Anna Kachkova
17/09/2024, 1:19 pm Updated: 17/09/2024, 3:57 pm
© Supplied by Technip EnergiesCarbon capture and storage CCS

Energy-from-waste operator Enfinium has launched a carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot – the first of its kind – at one of its sites in the UK.

The trial is taking place at Enfinium’s Ferrybridge-1 energy-from-waste facility in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, and will run for at least 12 months. It will capture 1 tonne per day of CO2 from the plant’s operations.

Over the course of the pilot, operational data on performance including CO2 capture rate and solvent degradation will be collected, and the performance of different amine solvents will be assessed.

This comes ahead of a planned roll-out of CCS operations across all of Enfinium’s UK facilities, of which there are currently four, with a further two under construction.

The technology being used for the pilot is a containerised, scaled-down version of the CCS technology that the company could deploy at scale across all six of its sites if the trial is successful. Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) supplied the CCS technology for the pilot.

Enfinium’s plans to roll out CCS across its operations are in line with its net-zero transition plan, unveiled in May, which targets up to 1.2m tonnes per year (tpy) of CO2 removals in the 2030s. The company intends to invest up to £1.7b in the plan, which centres on the deployment of CCS across its sites.

Negative emissions

Enfinium said the deployment of CCS at energy-from-waste facilities generates durable carbon removals, or “negative emissions”. This is based on the fact that around 50% of unrecyclable waste is made up of biogenic content, including organic material such as waste food, plants and paper, which has already naturally absorbed CO2 from the atmosphere.

If this CO2 is then captured and permanently stored using CCS technology, this results in a net CO2 removal from the atmosphere, Enfinium said, citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) findings on biogenic matter.

“CCS technology is central to how the UK will be able to decarbonise its unrecyclable waste,” said Enfinium chief executive Mike Maudsley. “CCS is also critical to generating carbon removals at scale so the UK can achieve net zero.”

HZI chief executive Bruno-Frédéric Baudouin added that he expects the project to meaningfully expand his company’s carbon capture knowledge base, providing a springboard for delivering decarbonisation initiatives globally.

Industry groups also welcomed the pilot, with Carbon Capture and Storage Association chief executive Olivia Powis describing it as an important demonstration of the use of CCS to generate clean power via energy from waste – as well as providing a future route to establishing the UK’s greenhouse gas (GHG) removal market.

“Through projects such as the one at Ferrybridge, the UK will be able to meet the clean power by 2030 target,” Powis said.

Her optimism comes as pressure mounts for the UK to ramp up its decarbonisation initiatives if it is to meet medium-term and long-term targets. Indeed, the UK’s Climate Change Committee said in its July progress report that the country must accelerate carbon removals if it wishes to stay on track for net-zero emissions in the longer term.

Meanwhile, research by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) recently found that the energy-from-waste industry could contribute up to 8m tpy of carbon removals in the UK. And Enfinium is aiming to account for over one eighth of this with its goal of 1.2m tpy of carbon removals.

Enfinium said it was also advancing the planning and consenting programme for the installation of CCS at its Ferrybridge 1 and 2 facilities with the launch of a five-week public consultation period, which would run from 16 September to 20 October.

