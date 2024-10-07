Shattering the myths about recruitment in the energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Partnership Energy Transition

Shattering the myths about recruitment in the energy transition

Presented by JAB Recruitment
07/10/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by JAB RecruitmentJAB Recruitment is a leading global recruitment specialist in the energy industry,
JAB Recruitment is a leading global recruitment specialist in the energy industry,

Chris Black, chief growth officer at JAB Recruitment, discusses how JAB is re-defining recruitment in the energy industry.

As the energy industry increases its focus on renewables it’s going to need more people. But there’s confusion and concern among both employers and employees over what the future energy landscape will look like and what role they will play in it.

Lack of political clarity and guidance on energy policy in the UK, US and elsewhere, means it’s difficult for companies and individual workers to see a path ahead. That’s creating a lack confidence, leading to a short-term approach to investment in talent. It’s fuelling misunderstandings and myths about recruitment opportunities in energy – a common issue for oil and gas recruitment agencies in Aberdeen and recruitment agencies in Houston.

At JAB Recruitment, we’ve been successfully supporting the international energy market for several years. Aspiring to be the world’s best offshore staffing company, we have a clear view of the reality behind the political rhetoric when it comes to the future of the industry. We believe it’s time to shatter some of the common myths around energy recruitment.

Does the ‘energy transition’ mean I’ll lose my job?

© Supplied by JAB Recruitment
Chris Black, chief growth officer at JAB Recruitment.

The phrase ‘energy transition’ is emotive and it can be unnerving for workers in the traditional oil and gas sectors because it can imply uncertainty for their careers. The ability to transfer their skills isn’t clear and obvious to them.  Will they be left behind? It’s a question we hear often in recruitment in Aberdeen.

We understand this concern. That’s why when talking about the future of energy provision, we believe the word ‘transition’ should be replaced by ‘expansion. It’s a much more accurate description of what’s happening right now.

A report from the RGU Energy Transition Institute states over 90% of the UK’s oil and gas workforce have skills with medium to high transferability to the offshore
renewables sector. Greater collaboration between the oil and gas and renewables will increase skill sharing and the mobility of workers between the different sectors.

This will lead to the creation of an all-energy workforce moving away from the notion of separate and siloed oil and gas or renewable workers. Establishing an energy skills passport would allow workers to operate across the industry, from oil and gas through to offshore wind, hydrogen, CCUS, geothermal.

What’s the difference in salaries between oil and gas and renewables?

It’s been a common perception in the past that salaries in the renewable industry weren’t as good as they were for oil and gas, especially when it comes to things like an ROV pilot salary. But that’s not really the case anymore. Rates between the two are often comparable or, in some cases, even better in renewables. That’s because several of the jobs are similar. Many people who work on offshore windfarm construction started off in subsea installation for the oil industry. Similarly, skills learned in subsurface oil and gas sector are helping people in CCUS positions. Those with a process engineering background are working on hydrogen projects. The expertise to drill an oil and gas well and a geothermal well are not a million miles apart.

The move back and fore from oil and gas to renewables isn’t new. For years now, JAB has been providing offshore workers to tier one subsea installation and construction companies working on both oil and gas and renewable projects, one after the other. The same crew using the same technology and the same vessels.

The all-energy workforce is a reality and will continue to grow.

Today it’s all about the people

In the past, there was a lack of investment in opportunities for the wider energy industry. That’s no longer the case. Then the challenge was enabling technology that would make advances. Now we have the technology to achieve our ambitions.

Today, the challenge is recruitment. The industry is short of skilled workers to deliver its net zero objectives.

At JAB we’re leading international offshore staffing agencies in supporting the creation of an all-energy workforce and net zero ambitions. Our exclusive job search app Moblyze is helping the energy industry recruit more skilled and quality candidates than ever before.

It’s one example of how we’re empowering energy companies in all sectors around the world to focus on advancing opportunities in a just and fair manner.

Learn more about JAB recruitment today.

Recommended for you

Tags