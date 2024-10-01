NESO should be ‘Bank of England’ for energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NESO should be ‘Bank of England’ for energy

The "independent" National Energy System Operator (NESO) starts its mission to deliver a "safe, secure and affordable energy system capable of supporting net-zero".
By Erikka Askeland
01/10/2024, 7:38 am Updated: 01/10/2024, 7:41 am
© Photographer: Sean Gallup/GettyTime is running out for the world to reach net zero, with the halfway point having been reached in a make-or-break decade, a new report has warned
Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A new UK Government-owned organisation tasked with strategic oversight of both the electricity and gas systems has launched today.

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) will enable a “more integrated and coordinated strategy” to to deliver electricity decarbonisation and whole system planning to meet the UK’s net zero goals.

The body was established after the UK Government agreed a £630 million deal to acquire the Electricity System Operator (ESO) from National Grid (LON: NG).

The government insists the body “will stand independent” from both Government and industry.

One of NESO’s first actions will be to deliver guidance to the Government on the delivery of a clean power system by 2030, particularly tackling constraints on connecting renewable power projects to consumers via the grid in a way that doesn’t make energy even more expensive.

Simon Virley, vice chair and head of energy and natural resources at KPMG UK, said: “With the scale of the challenge ahead as the Government looks to achieve its 2030 clean power mission and overall net zero targets, having an independent, expert body advising the Government on the best way to achieve these goals is a welcome step forward.

“With NESO now in place from today, this marks a significant moment in the UK’s ability to make sure it stays on track to meet those decarbonisation ambitions, whilst ensuring energy security and keeping bills down as low as possible.

“The long-term ambition for NESO should be for it to be a ‘Bank of England equivalent’ for energy; operationally independent, providing expert, whole systems advice on meeting the targets set by the Government.”

NESO chair Paul Golby, a former chief executive of E.ON UK, was appointed to the role in May.

He stressed the need for “humility” as it faces transforming the UK energy system.

“Today is a significant day for the energy industry and for the country, the establishment of the National Energy System Operator is critical not just to the delivery of clean power by 2030 but to the delivery of net-zero by 2050.”

“As we take on the new roles and responsibilities of NESO it is critical that we do so with humility. We won’t know all the answers by ourselves but by working together with Government, the regulator, industry and wider society we can deliver on our primary duties to run a safe, secure and affordable energy system capable of supporting net-zero.”

Fintan Slye, the body’s chief executive added: “NESO will sit at the heart of the energy industry ensuring that a holistic, whole system approach is taken in delivering decarbonisation across energy, heating, transport and beyond in order to delivery net-zero.”

“NESO will act as a catalyst, but it is through collective effort across the energy industry and society at large that we will deliver an energy system that is secure, resilient, flexible, and future-proof.”

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “To protect billpayers, we must reduce our reliance on insecure fossil fuel markets and I look forward to working with NESO, alongside Ofgem, to deliver clean power by 2030.”

