Safelift marks 30 years with £1 million investment

Aberdeenshire’s Safelift Offshore is looking to open a new fabrication facility and create jobs through a £1million investment to mark its 30th anniversary.

The Kemnay-based firm is looking to build upon its existing premise with a new facility which has been partially funded by a grant from the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

The business that started off in Dyce says the new space will open up opportunities, enabling its team to work with larger pieces of equipment, frames and container solutions.

It also claims that the facility will provide additional storage to support projects in the renewables space.

The firm has invested around £1 million over the course of 2024 to expand its team and offering to clients.

A company spokesperson told Energy Voice: “Safelift’s turnover is set to top £5 million at the end of the current financial year – their highest figure to date. With a number of sizeable contracts in the pipeline for 2025 and beyond, turnover is projected to increase year-on-year.”

As part of plans to expand its headcount, Safelift shared that it is “planning to recruit several apprentices”.

Currently, Safelift has a team of 36 staff, including those employed at its sister division, Safetrade, which supplies equipment to the onshore industry.

Managing director Steven Simpson said: “We recently celebrated our 30th anniversary with a party attended by over 200 of our colleagues, families and friends.

“This important milestone is a fantastic opportunity for us to take stock, and reflect of the successes and achievements of the past three decades, and to look forward to realising the exciting ambitions that lie ahead.”

The firm was established in 1994 by Peter Innes and now provides a range of standard products, from baskets and trolleys, to crane forks and pallet trucks. Safelift also designs and manufactures custom-built items for specific applications.

Simpson added: “The fact that we have not only survived, but thrived and flourished over more than a quarter of a century, is a testament to the vision and leadership of our founder Peter, and the talent and dedication of our in-house team.”