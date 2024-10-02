Hopes rise for North Sea windfall tax “successor”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Hopes rise for North Sea windfall tax “successor”

Analyst Wood Mackenzie believes "where there’s a will, there’s a way" in achieving a consensus on an improved system of taxation despite differences of opinion between government, industry and North Sea investors.
By Erikka Askeland
03/10/2024, 12:01 am
© Shutterstocklabour windfall tax
North Sea oil and gas firms are warning Labour's tax policies could put thousands of jobs at risk.

Government and industry appear to be closing in on a replacement for the so-called windfall tax on North Sea operators when the budget is announced but analysts have called for urgency in currently fraught negotiations.

The UK government must put a more predictable tax regime in place quickly to avoid an “irreversible” impact on North Sea investment after 2030, a new report has warned.

But the energy sector analysts behind the assessment have held out hope that “where there’s a will, there’s a way” in achieving a consensus on an improved system of taxation.

This is despite any potential solution requiring a “highly challenging” compromise between industry, government and a variety of North Sea investors seeking a “myriad of economic outcomes”, analysts Wood Mackenzie said.

The private equity-owned research firm’s latest intervention marks a softening of sentiment as negotiations between industry and government get closer.

In a more strident report issued to North Sea clients just a few weeks ago, WoodMac warned the government’s proposed policies could leave the industry “fatally wounded” within five years resulting in scenario that could wipe out £19 billion of investment, halve UK production by 2030, and virtually eliminate industry cash flows by the 2030s.

As the deadline towards the 30 October budget hurtles ever closer, WoodMac said there are now hopes for a “successor” to the EPL and a timeline for when it may be established.

Yet agreement any new and improved replacement on the government’s current tax policies seem close but not quite there as government, industry and investors struggle to align opposing objectives.

A fiscal history of North Sea taxation:
Graph called a fiscal history of North Sea taxation © Supplied by Wood Mackenzie
KEY: APRT: advanced petroleum revenue tax (1983-86); CT: corporation tax (1975-2002); EPL: energy profits levy (2022-present); ESIM: energy security investment mechanism (EPL price trigger) (2023-present); PRT: petroleum revenue tax (1975-2016, not applicable to fields developed from 1993); RFCT: ring fence corporation tax (2002-present); SC: supplementary charge (2002-present); SPD: supplementary petroleum duty (1981-82)</p> <p>

In a statement, WoodMac insisted that the Labour government’s proposed modifications to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) – currently set to end in 2030 – have created “unparalleled sector uncertainty and consternation” for the UK North Sea, particularly those now considering investments beyond the next six years.

This echoed dire warnings that tens of thousands of UK jobs would be lost and tax revenues would collapse after the newly-elected chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves set sights on killing “unjustifiably generous investment allowances” as well as formalising extensions to the EPL.

Wood Mackenzie senior vice president of global fiscal research Graham Kellas said investors were struggling to see beyond a short investment time line set by the UK government: “North Sea oil and gas operators are trying to make long-term financial decisions beyond 2030, but the current fiscal regime does not allow for such clarity.”

While details of the planned changes to the EPL will be confirmed in the Budget on 30 October, the chancellor “may also specify the timeline for establishing the successor to the EPL”, WoodMac said.

Solution is ‘far from easy’

Wood Mac said any new fiscal policies must be “predictable, transparent, simple to administer and self-adjusting during periods of price volatility to minimise the need for further government intervention”.

However Kellas set out that policies that pleased all yet require “difficult conversation”, not just between industry and government but also a “myriad” of “investor types”.

He said: “Price responsiveness, predictability, fairness, simplicity and transparency must all be considered to ensure the correct outcome is reached at what is a crucial juncture for the sector.

“This will be a difficult conversation, with the mechanisms required for an improved system complicated by having to negotiate the myriad of economic outcomes and investor types. But this must be tackled, and a solution found, quickly.

“Achieving consensus on the issues will be highly challenging, not just between industry and government, but between the companies themselves. And there are potential conflicts between the objectives, such as simplicity versus fairness and responsiveness versus transparency.

“The consultation will be far from easy, but there are some shared objectives and where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

A quick solution?

Wood Mackenzie offered suggestions to challenges that need to be addressed to develop a “predictable fiscal system” as budget day approaches.

  • Government should define what accounts for a price “shock” such as the recent rise in profits and its how long it will last;
  • Introduce variation like a simple on/off switch or stepped rate increases like the UK’s personal income tax bands or a sliding scale to and determine the appropriate government share to apply during a price shock;
  • Decide whether to target only excess income or applying a measure to a company’s entire taxable income, as is current practice;
  • Create a system to fairly tax companies with both oil and gas production when the prices of these commodities can fluctuate in opposite directions;
  • Simplify the current tax system.

 

