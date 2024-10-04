Partners aim to eradicate worst greenhouse gas SF6 from grid transmission system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

Partners aim to eradicate worst greenhouse gas SF6 from grid transmission system

By Erikka Askeland
04/10/2024, 2:23 pm
© Shutterstock / J R Pricesf6 gas sign

A project to replace the use of sulphur hexafluoride (SF6), one of the worst known greenhouse gases which is widely used across the UK’s electricity transmission network, has been launched.

Testing and certification specialist DNV will work alongside a range of partners including the National Grid (LON: NG) to manage a ground-breaking project to reduce SF6 emissions and facilitate the transition to SF6-free alternatives.

The synthetic gas is widely used to insulate live electrical parts, interrupt the flow of electrical current, and more generally connect the generation and storage of renewable energy.

electricity pylons © PA
Electricity transmission lines.

However, while it offers benefits, SF6 is 23,500 times more effective at trapping infrared radiation than CO2. It also has an much longer atmospheric lifetime of 3,200 years, which means it can accumulate without degrading for millennia.

In November 2022, Energy Voice broke news of a significant SF6 escape from switchgear aboard a transformer platform associated with the £1billion Seagreen windfarm offshore Scotland’s Angus coast.

DNV and its industry partners aim to increase the understanding and handling of SF6 alternatives, develop new retrofill solutions for existing equipment, and develop energy-efficient disposal methods for SF6 once it is removed from assets.

The outcomes of the project hold relevance not only for the UK but also for other transmission system operators (TSOs) facing similar challenges globally.

It is also timely as SF6 will also be phased out in all new equipment for electrical transmission (switchgear) by 2032 in the EU.

Switchgear manufacturing plant. Image: Krisztian Bocsi

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), the University of Manchester, network operators Scottish Power and SSE (LON: SSE), German gas handling specialist DILO Armaturen und Anlagen and temperature measurement firm WIKA Instruments are also taking part in the project. The partners bring a combination of technical and economic perspectives to the project, covering the whole life cycle of SF6 emissions considerations.

DNV senior consultant and project lead Jack Thomas said: “This collaborative effort will deliver unique insights through the performance testing and demonstration of SF6-alternatives in service.

“By developing in-service knowledge of SF6-free alternatives and improving energy-efficient disposal methods, we are taking significant strides towards reducing SF6 emissions and supporting the UK’s clean energy transition.”

DNV regional director for the UK and Ireland, energy systems Hari Vamadevan said: “With its ambitious goals and multi-sector collaboration, it marks a vital step towards a greener and more sustainable future for the UK’s electricity transmission network.

“By tackling the challenges posed by SF6 and devising effective strategies, industry and business can work together and share knowledge to pave the way for a cleaner and more resilient energy landscape as the UK aims to meet net-zero.”

Recommended for you

Tags