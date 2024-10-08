NSTA guidance aims to speed North Sea deals 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

NSTA guidance aims to speed North Sea deals 

By Vanessa Spedding
08/10/2024, 5:09 pm
© Supplied by Hurricane EnergyHurricane Energy
The Aoka Mizu FPSO

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has published new guidance designed to smooth and accelerate transactions between companies operating in the North Sea.

Aimed at enabling “transactions that are hampered with delays or reach
an impasse”, the guidance on merger and acquisition (M&A) deals connected with the assignment of offshore petroleum production licences in the UK Continental Shelf, provides “recommended principles and practices” designed to encourage buyers, sellers and interested third parties to work together to ensure that transactions go through quickly.

The regulator’s is acting because it believes the acquisition and disposal of licence interests bring “new capital, new ideas and new vigour” to the North Sea.

By ensuring the “right assets are in the right hands”, NSTA says this will not only secure the “maximum value of economically recoverable petroleum” but will also help meet net zero targets.

There are currently more than 100 transactions per year on the North Sea ranging from multi-million-pound transfers of field ownerships to smaller changes of joint venture (JV) partners.

The guidance addresses the role each can play in helping these deals proceed efficiently.

NSTA director of regulation Jane de Lozey said: “The energy transition requires significant investment as well as collaborative working between the many companies operating in the North Sea. This guidance will assist that important process.”

NSTA spokesperson Simon Belgard told Energy Voice that the guidance was published following an earlier consultation exercise.

“The guidance is intended to be used for any and all assignments on the North Sea and the desire is that they go through as quickly as possible without unnecessary delay,” Belgard said.

Some existing infrastructure, including depleted reservoirs and pipelines, will be repurposed for carbon storage – which may require transactions, he added.

“Matters of co-location, where oil and gas, offshore wind and carbon storage need to share space need to be agreed,” he said.

Recommendations in the guidance suggest that parties create a “capability pack” containing key corporate and financial information to reach joint venture decisions; a “single point of contact” referring to a single individual in both buyer and seller companies with responsibility for communications; agreed timelines with milestones; candid, open, constructive negotiations; and proportionate security arrangements to meet decom liabilities.

