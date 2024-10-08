Aberdeen’s 3T energy training firm bags £200,000 to create mobile training capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s 3T energy training firm bags £200,000 to create mobile training capacity

By Vanessa Spedding
08/10/2024, 4:49 pm
© Supplied by ECITB/ 3T3T Training Services.
3T Training Services.

Aberdeen-headquartered 3t Training Services, an energy-sector training provider, has landed a £200,000 grant to help create additional training capacity for under-served areas of the engineering construction industry (ECI).

The grant, from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) £1 million fund designated for regional skills hubs, will help the firm build three mobile units for delivering training in regions currently suffering from insufficient provision for upskilling workers on major ECI projects.

3t Training Services will itself invest £160,000 to build the units and an additional £120,000 a year towards running costs.

The units will deliver ECITB-approved courses in mechanical fitting, pipefitting and plating to ECI employers across the country and are expected to enable hundreds of new entrants to enter the industry. 3t anticipates that the new training units will be deployed in north-east Scotland, north-west England, Derbyshire, Humberside and Teesside.

“Our customers operate across various regions, and their training needs can fluctuate based on the projects they’re involved in,” said Paul Knowles, VP of training at 3t. “By developing mobile training units we’re able to respond more effectively to local demand, providing tailored solutions that meet employers’ needs wherever their projects take them.”

According to ECITB, the industry could need thousands of additional workers for major projects over the coming years.

Andrew Hockey, ECITB’s chief executive, said that not only would the mobile units help meet geographically fluctuating training demand, but also that they will support disadvantaged groups to find a route into sustainable employment within the ECI.

ECITB regional skills hubs funding is designed to boost training provider capacity and grow new entrant numbers in industrial cluster hotspots and other major engineering construction centres to help address skills shortages in the industry. Grants of between £50,000 and £500,000 are available to ECI projects that meet set criteria.

3t Training Services has eight training centres across the UK and more than 35 years of experience working with global energy sector organisations.

Recommended for you

Tags