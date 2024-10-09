North Star leads plans to design service vessel for floating offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

North Star leads plans to design service vessel for floating offshore wind

By Erikka Askeland
09/10/2024, 9:20 am
© Supplied by North StarSOV concept for floating wind.
North Star, MO4, Principle Power, SMST, VARD, and Voith Group are collaborating to develop a new SOV concept for floating wind.

Vessel operator North Star will join forces with marine industry specialists to design a ship tailored for operation and maintenance of floating offshore wind farms.

Aberdeen-headquartered North Star will join forces with six other firms to fast-track a the design and testing of a new SOV concept to meet the needs of commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects.

As offshore wind moves into deeper waters with floating wind turbines located far from shore, the sector faces significant logistical and operational challenges that must be addressed efficiently and cost effectively.

Challenges to tackle include transfers from traditional SOVs to floating wind platforms where both the vessel and platform are dynamic and in motion.

The firm has signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Amsterdam-based software firm MO4, Aker Solutions’ floating wind technology firm Principle Power, Netherlands-based offshore equipment specialist SMST, Norwegian shipbuilder VARD, and Germanys Voith Group.

Together, the six organisations aim to develop a ship design to meet the needs of commercial-scale projects, such as the 17GW of floating projects awarded in the ScotWind leasing round.

Commercial-scale projects provide the opportunity to optimise these transfers by enabling the development of bespoke SOVs operated under long-term contract that specifically address the local challenges and the requirements of floating wind project operators.

North Star’s renewables and innovations director Andrew Duncan said: “Floating offshore wind presents both challenges and opportunities, and through this collaboration, we can innovate, and design a solution specifically tailored for GW-scale projects.

“Our goal is to create an innovative, best-in-class ship design that supports the rapid expansion of floating wind technology. By pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, we can ensure that our future SOVs deliver the highest levels of safety, efficiency, and operational flexibility, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable energy future.”

North Star will lead the vessel design process. MO4, will be responsible for assessing the workability of the proposed SOV concept, focusing on vessel motions, gangway performance, and the movement range of the floating wind turbine foundations.

Principle Power will  provide critical data on the range of motions expected from its own-design WindFloat platforms and define operational use cases for inspection, maintenance, and repair, ensuring that the SOV is optimised for the next generation of floating wind projects.

SMST, will bring its gangway technology to ensure safe and efficient personnel transfers.

As key integrator, VARD,  will combine inputs from all partners to develop a cohesive floating offshore wind ship design.

Voith Group, will contribute propulsion options, selecting the most suitable DP systems to maintain stability and performance in the challenging environment of floating offshore wind.

Duncan concluded: “ The detailed ship design will be put to the test through rigorous workability assessments, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of performance, safety, and efficiency before being implemented in future floating wind projects.”

