North Star leads plans to design service vessel for floating offshore wind

Vessel operator North Star will join forces with marine industry specialists to design a ship tailored for operation and maintenance of floating offshore wind farms.

Aberdeen-headquartered North Star will join forces with six other firms to fast-track a the design and testing of a new SOV concept to meet the needs of commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects.

As offshore wind moves into deeper waters with floating wind turbines located far from shore, the sector faces significant logistical and operational challenges that must be addressed efficiently and cost effectively.

Challenges to tackle include transfers from traditional SOVs to floating wind platforms where both the vessel and platform are dynamic and in motion.

The firm has signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Amsterdam-based software firm MO4, Aker Solutions’ floating wind technology firm Principle Power, Netherlands-based offshore equipment specialist SMST, Norwegian shipbuilder VARD, and Germanys Voith Group.

Together, the six organisations aim to develop a ship design to meet the needs of commercial-scale projects, such as the 17GW of floating projects awarded in the ScotWind leasing round.

Commercial-scale projects provide the opportunity to optimise these transfers by enabling the development of bespoke SOVs operated under long-term contract that specifically address the local challenges and the requirements of floating wind project operators.

North Star’s renewables and innovations director Andrew Duncan said: “Floating offshore wind presents both challenges and opportunities, and through this collaboration, we can innovate, and design a solution specifically tailored for GW-scale projects.

“Our goal is to create an innovative, best-in-class ship design that supports the rapid expansion of floating wind technology. By pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, we can ensure that our future SOVs deliver the highest levels of safety, efficiency, and operational flexibility, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable energy future.”

North Star will lead the vessel design process. MO4, will be responsible for assessing the workability of the proposed SOV concept, focusing on vessel motions, gangway performance, and the movement range of the floating wind turbine foundations.

Principle Power will provide critical data on the range of motions expected from its own-design WindFloat platforms and define operational use cases for inspection, maintenance, and repair, ensuring that the SOV is optimised for the next generation of floating wind projects.

SMST, will bring its gangway technology to ensure safe and efficient personnel transfers.

As key integrator, VARD, will combine inputs from all partners to develop a cohesive floating offshore wind ship design.

Voith Group, will contribute propulsion options, selecting the most suitable DP systems to maintain stability and performance in the challenging environment of floating offshore wind.

Duncan concluded: “ The detailed ship design will be put to the test through rigorous workability assessments, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of performance, safety, and efficiency before being implemented in future floating wind projects.”